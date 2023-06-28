While Eric Bischoff isn't what you would call an AEW homer, as he critiques the promotion as much, if not more than he complements it on his various podcasts, the former ECW leader and WWE Hall of Famer will point out the good stuff when he sees it, as he at least attempts to calls things right down the middle like a good wrestling referee.

And after watching Forbidden Door, Bischoff had plenty of nice things to say indeed.

Discussing the match of the night, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff had particularly high praise for “The Cleaner's” foe, comparing the new IWGP United States Champion to one of the greatest performers of all time, the “Heartbreak Kid” himself, Shawn Michaels.

“I did see it. I will also admit that I have not seen much it Will Ospreay’s work, or Omega’s, for that matter. I was blown away. I hate to make comparisons because everybody’s unique and different in their own way, but Ospreay reminds me of a tougher Shawn Michaels. He’s got the look. His in-ring capabilities are just otherworldly at this point. It was like the new school, the very athletic, physical, dynamic, incredibly difficult and high-risk type of offense, it had all of that, but it also had Nick Bockwinkel, Verne Gagne-esque psychology,” Bischoff said via Fightful.

“So the story was there, the psychology was there, the dynamic presentation, the athleticism, the things that people clearly dig nowadays, that was there in spades. There was more than enough of that for anybody who loves that style and that presentation, but it still had great psychology, and the pacing and the story, it was so good. I don’t know that I’ve seen anything better, in terms of a match. They don’t have a Rock-like popularity with the audience. That audience, they did. That’s why I don’t like comparing. But in terms of the story and the action and the believability, all the things that make me excited to watch a wrestling match, I got overdosed on it, and I was there for it. It was awesome.”

Now, ever since HBK became the “Showstopper” in WWE, fans, promoters, and pundits alike have been looking for the next Shawn Michaels, as every promotion would like a performer like “Mr. WrestleMania.” While Ospreay doesn't rely on Superkicks, isn't a cruiserweight, and has a much less… androgynous presentation, in the ring, both are two of the best performers to ever do it and for an oldhead who had to compete with Michaels during their respective heydays, getting that comparison from Bischoff is some of the highest praise one can offer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eric Bischoff complements Tony Khan's booking of AEW Collision.

Keeping things on AEW for just a minute, on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff weighed in on the first episode of AEW Collision, a show he didn't have particularly high hopes for due to the return of CM Punk but watched nonetheless. Though Bischoff didn't mention Punk specifically in this particular segment of his show, he did compliment Tony Khan for booking what he considered a very compelling opening show.

“I was more than pleasantly surprised, borderline shocked at how tight the show was formatted, how well the show was formatted. The placement of certain segments, I thought was really really good. There was just a lot to like about that show, and I made the comment when I got done watching the show, I said ‘There’s no way Tony Khan wrote that show.’ We’ve seen Tony Khan’s product now, in terms of creative, for about four years. This was completely different in terms of the way the show was formatted and produced, and it was excellent.” Bischoff said via Fightful.

“I don’t know who was involved, I clearly don’t but whoever was working with Tony, he was clearly influenced by whoever he was collaborating with. My advice to Tony Khan is to never let any of those people out of your sight. Don’t ever sit down and format a show or write a show without those same people in the room because that combination of people that were there to help Tony, really helped him a lot. I would keep doing what you did, Tony, on Collision. Whatever that formula was, whatever that collaboration was, keep doing that.”

Though Collision didn't have a particularly strong second week, as it dropped from roughly 832,000 viewers in Week 1 to 595,000 viewers in Week 2, the show does have a distinctive feel when compared to Dynamite and Rampage, and the general fanbase appears to like how the show has been booked thus far. If the viewership starts to grow, AEW might have another hit on its hands.