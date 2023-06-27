Why has Finn Balor taken every opportunity to attack Seth Rollins ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Champion match at Money in the Bank? Is it because he really wants to call himself a champion and earn the deeper purse that corresponds with it? Or maybe “The Prince” feels pressure to bring the belt back to The Judgement Day, as he's the group's de facto leader but has no gold to show for it?

Well, as it turns out, Balor actually had plenty to say on the topic, as, after watching his faction mates Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley feud with Cody Rhodes in the opening segment of RAW, as he brought a full-on video package to the proceedings to tell his side of the story.

“You want the guy who beat you seven years ago? That guy’s gone; he’s dead; this guy is much worse. What was it you said, Seth? You got bitter while you got better? Let’s analyze that, Seth. Let’s go back in time; SummerSlam 2016, torn labrum, torn triceps tendon, torn pec tendon, and a fractured glenoid socket, and I still beat you. I could hardly raise my arm to hold the title as I became the first-ever Universal Champion… for 22 hours. Injury, upon injury, upon injury, I was forced to relinquish the championship, but that’s not where our problems lie, Seth. As I relinquished my championship, at my lowest point, you walked out, and you laughed; you laughed in my face. You laughed out of jealousy, you laughed out of spite, you rubbed salt into my already open wounds, and that is something I will never forget,” Balor said.

“You say I got bitter? No, I didn’t get bitter Seth; you made me bitter. And that bitterness? That bitterness is all I have now while you? You have it all. Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins? They worship the ground you walk on. They love your ridiculous outfits, and they sing your stupid song. Well, guess what? None of that matters to me! The only things that matter to me are vengeance and the World Heavyweight Championship. At Money in the Bank, after seven long years, everything you took from me, I’m going to take it back. And the only song you’re gonna hear is the ringing in your ears as both of my arms raised as the new World Heavyweight Championship.”

Wait, is Balor actually the babyface in this storyline, as he had everything he held dearest taken away from him by a laughing colleague who failed upwards? Considering how “The Visionary” has been presented, the answer to that question is probably no, but that doesn't mean this video doesn't make Balor look better in the process; even if he doesn't leave Money in the Bank as a champion, Balor has waited long enough to get back on top and frankly deserves better.

WWE has reportedly been “ecstatic” with Finn Balor and The Judgement Day.

Speaking of the success of Finn Balor and his The Judgement Day colleagues, the group was the subject of a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select that explains just how high WWE's creative department is on the year-old faction.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that a WWE higher-up spoke about the company’s “affection” for the group and praised each member. This individual noted that Balor has been “very easy” to work with and flexible with his ability to play a variety of roles as needed. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was also complimented for working through her knee issues, as well as her willingness to improve and help others get over with her work as a manager. One source, who has been with WWE for a long time, stated that Ripley easily could have been solely focused on the creative surrounding her title, but that’s not the case. Additionally, Ripley was said to be happy with giving her opponents more offense. Additionally, Damian priest’s work ethic drew praise, particularly in his program with Bad Bunny. As for Dominik Mysterio, he was complimented for handling his “advanced schedule” and plenty of media. Sources noted that Dominik has been placed with various opponents and situations to get him used to a range of styles.

Originally incorporated by Edge in April of 2023, the group has grown into something well outside of the “Rated-R Superstar's” wildest dreams, with all four members of the faction set to be featured prominently at Money in the Bank in not one, not two, but three different matches on the seven-match card. And the best part, as their reactions from the crowd continue to grow more and more prominent with each passing month, the bolder is only going to pick up steam as it rolls down the momentum hill.