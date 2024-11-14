When it comes to Cody Rhodes, few supporters are more in his corner than Diamond Dallas Page.

A sort of uncle figure who has been in the “American Nightmare's” corner since he started using the moniker, DDP followed Rhodes to AEW, then to WWE, and was at Lincoln Financial Field when Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Discussing his relationship with Rhodes and his pride for what he's been able to do in WWE, DDP told Justin Barrasso of Undisputed that he believes Rodes is a visionary, as he's seen what he wants professional wrestling to look like and has bent the sport into his vision.

“Cody had the vision. He saw it. People who say, ’I’ll see it when I believe it,’ they don’t see s**t. The people who say, ‘I believe it because I see it,’ they’re the visionaries,” DDP explained told Undisputed.

“When I look at 2K24 with Cody Rhodes on the cover, and it’s the hottest video game in a world dominated by video games, I think of 10 years ago when Cody was seeing a vision of himself holding that world title. Cody is a visionary. I love being part of this with him.”

From spearheading the event that created AEW to jumping ship back to WWE and ultimately becoming the Millennial John Cena, Rhodes really has seen what he wants professional wrestling to be and pushed it in that direction. While only time will tell what his legacy looks like in wrestling, when a living legend like DDT is singing your praises, you have to be doing a pretty good job.

DDT is excited to return to WWE

Elsewhere on his promotional tour to help sell a few more WCW DLC packs for 2K 2024, this time with Bleacher Report, DDP reflected on his professional journey and why, in the end, he's happy to be back in WWE as, frankly, he wishes he never left in the first place.

“I'm proud to be working with them again. I never wanted to go anywhere the first time, but I had to help the kid whose father helped me. Without Dusty Rhodes there is no Diamond Dallas Page. I had to help that young man who was on his own vision quest. He didn't ask for my help, I just came to him and said, ‘Hey, let us start filming you. Let's start doing stuff. Costs you nothing. Let us just start documenting your journey here.' And where did it end up? Right back in the WWE, bigger than ever, on the cover of 2K24. You can't make this stuff up,” DDP told Bleacher Report.

“I'm excited to be here all the way around. It's not just the game, it's the whole thing. How you're treated there at a pay-per-view—and I've been to many over the last few years—it's gotten better and better. And now, it's just a whole different respect level for the legends because of Triple H. You gotta put it all back to the guy whose face is on it, him and Nick Khan, it's really important to them that these guys are appreciated. And that's all I think anybody wants.”

Did DDP do good things away from WWE? Yes, his DDT Yoga has changed thousands of lives, and he helped to give Jake “The Snake” Roberts a second lease on life, as documented by their film, The Resurrection of Jake the Snake. But outside of giving his name to AEW's Dynamite Diamond ring, it's hard to argue that his career highlights are in the WWE Universe, if not mostly in WCW.