It took roughly seven months for Jade Cargill to officially wrestle her first match in WWE after signing with the promotion back in September of 2023.
Now granted, some of that was logistical, as Triple H noted in the Survivor Series press conference that she needed to learn how to wrestle the WWE way before she could make her official debut for the promotion, but the decision was also a tactical one, as WWE had her take a promotional tour around to the various brands, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, to negotiate with the various general managers, and even had a big signing ceremony when she “picked” the Blue Brand as he ultimate home.
And yet, after earning her first WWE pin in a trios match with her fellow Big 3 members, Bianca Belair and Naomi, against the Damage CTRL trio of Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane, Gargill didn't have to take her time to get another W on her belt, as the powerhouse performer followed it up two nights later at the Wells Fargo Center with an easy win against Chelsea Green, who felt spurned that she didn't get a match at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”
Discussing the unique path her WWE career has taken thus far on social media, Cargill joked about the length of her match with Green on RAW before asking for another match ASAP, as she gets paid by the match, as opposed to having a guaranteed contract.
“Wait so…you guys thought that was going to be a long match???” Jade Cargill shared on X. “I told you all I'm coming for the women's division. One head at a time. I get paid per match. So let's make it quick. 2-0.”
Funny enough, if Cargill had stuck it out in AEW, she wouldn't have had to worry about being paid by the match, as the streaky specialist was on a guaranteed contract like most of her full-time colleagues. Still, as she noted in an interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE is where she needs to be, as she needs an established promotion to send her to the stratosphere.
“The machine is ridiculous over here [in WWE], the connections, the history, the legacy, it's one of one. AEW was a new company, obviously they're still figuring things out,” Cargill noted via 411 Mania. “But that happens in every company, right? You have to figure out what's good and what's bad. I'm 31. I don't really have time to grow with a company at my age. I have to be in an established company and I have to go over there and let that be known, because you can't do this forever. As a woman, especially when you're in your 30s, the majority of the fanbase is like, ‘Okay, it's time for her to go about her way, what's next for her?' I have that draw. I have that charisma. I have that aura that a lot of people don't have. That comes naturally. That's not something that's taught and everything else is taught. Again, I put my head down. I do the work. I'm very respectful. I go to work. I leave it all on the mat.”
Sitting pretty at 2-0, Cargill's career in WWE is off to a very impressive start. Whether she can pick up another 50-win streak, however, remains to be seen, which is good, because it's safe to say plenty of fans will be watching.
Booker T was over the moon to see Jade Cargill in action.
Speaking of Jade Cargill's big moment at WrestleMania 40, Booker T spent some time on his Hall of Fame podcast to talk about the WWE debut of “That Chick,” noting that, after watching her figure things out in AEW, he's ready to see her shine.
“I like it just because — remember I said, if Jade Cargill was going to do something, she needed to be highlighted. I didn't see her being in a tag match or anything like that. But as far as our presentation, it was awesome. As far as the in-ring work, I didn't think your in-ring work was bad, even when she was with AEW. I thought she was a work in progress,” Booker T said via 411 Mania.
“I think this time, being able to come on to the WWE banner and then have that time to actually train a little bit more, and then be able to analyze it and then be able to you know, critique it and break it down and say, ‘Okay, let's work on this.' I think that, you could tell. You can see a little bitty things, the little bitty changes. She didn't rush anything. Everything was totally just — you know, she took her time. But no, I see big thing for Jade Cargill. Just like I said, when I first saw Jade Cargill on AEW, and I say, ‘Man, this girl got WWE potential.'
“She got WWE written all over it, and boom. I still feel the same way. I mean, she's a star man. She's really a star. And somebody like Jade Cargill; they don't come around too often. They come around once in a blue moon, Chyna once in a blue moon, they come along, so yeah, man, big ups.”
Is Cargill a Chyna-level Superstar? Maybe yes, maybe no, but considering how things have shaken out for her in AEW and now in WWE, it's safe to say she is on a climb toward greatness that few can realistically pursue.