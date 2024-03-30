After breaking the news that Jade Cargill was heading to Friday Nights as the latest member of the SmackDown roster, Nick Aldis appeared in the first hour of the penultimate episode of WWE's Friday Night Showcase at the Mohegan Sun Arena to formally introduce the WWE Universe to “That Chick” ahead of WrestleMania 40.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we have a monumental piece of business to take care of, but before we do that, a quick question: who is ready for WrestleMania? I love to hear that. Okay, ever since I came aboard as your SmackDown General Manager, I've had one single, definitive goal: to make this show the number one show in all of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for you, our WWE Universe. And I firmly believe that the acquisition of the following Superstar will take me a giant step towards that goal,” Nick Aldis told the SmackDown crowd. “So, if you would all please join me in welcoming the new member of the SmackDown roster: ladies and gentlemen, Jade Cargill.”
And after a short public service announcement that “A storm is coming” played over the PA, Cargill emerged onto the entrance ramp, making her way to the ring as the fans cheered her on. Handed a microphone from the SmackDown GM, Cargill addressed fans publicly for the first time since she signed with the Blue Brand, and needless to say, if you were excited for her before, you will be even more stoked now.
“H*ll, if you ask me, Nick, it's about d**n time,” Jade Cargill announced to her adoring crowd. “And since we finally put pen to paper, let me make myself crystal clear: we have one of the best female rosters in the world, but they're not Jade Cargill. They are not the headline, they are not a once-in-a-lifetime Superstar. And let me give you another weather update: the storm has arrived.”
Now, for fan's out of the know, Aldis has been high on Cargill for a while now, attempting to sign her for months before and after the Royal Rumble before finally getting the deal done. Addressing the deal on Gabby AF, Aldis celebrated the signing, noting that he believes the best is yet to come for the 31-year-old powerhouse.
“Well, all I can say is that Jade has been absolutely itching to get started on the main roster. Obviously, I'm very glad she's hung her hat on the blue brand with SmackDown. I'm not surprised, but certainly pleased that she made the right decision,” Nick Aldis told Gabby AF via Fightful.
“The other part I would mention, and certainly I can't make any predictions, but I know there are quite a few ladies on our roster who might have some choice words for Jade because they feel like she's been getting a lot of attention and they realize that sometimes, the best way to welcome someone to the bigs to show them what's in store for them in the bigs. I'm sure Jade has plenty to say. I'm sure the WWE universe, ever since the Royal Rumble especially, have been waiting to embrace Jade as part of WWE, and I think the best has yet to come with Mrs. Cargill.”
Say what you will about Cargill's Kayfabe free agency within the WWE Universe but landing on SmackDown feels like a good fit for “That Chick,” as there are plenty of interesting first-time matches against Damage CTRL, Bianca Brlair, Naomi, and eventually Charlotte Flair when she returns to the ring. All in all, Friday nights should be very entertaining moving forward.
Jade Cargill opens up about leaving AEW for WWE.
Before Jade Cargill became a member of the SmackDown roster or even a member of the WWE Universe, she was in AEW, where Tony Khan booked her on an extended undefeated streak as the first and longest-reigning TBS Champion in the promotion's history. Discussing the decision to leave AEW for WWE in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cargill explained that her choice wasn't personal but instead came down to simple business.
“It's all business, it's all business. I left in a very loving, professional manner,” Jade Cargill told Fightful. “I did what I had to do. Everybody was very elated for me, whether they figured something out or not. They were elated for me, they were happy for me. No ill feelings towards in any manner.”
When SRS noted that she had plenty of friends in AEW that she certainly hopes still do well, Cargill agreed, noting that she wants everyone to shine and make their money.
“Yes, it did. At the end of the day, these are my friends. Like, I have friends here, I have friends over there,” Cargill noted. “I just want to see everybody excel and make money. Like, we all want to make money and create a name for ourselves and help out the next generation of wrestlers that want to adopt this sport.”
While the reaction to Cargill leaving AEW for WWE was mixed among the former promotion's fans, at the end of the day, these are real people who are looking to support their families. If WWE gives Cargill the best chance to do that, then good on her.