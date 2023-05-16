My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Last night, Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a handful of recent draftees. Superstars who were formerly on SmackDown or NXT made their presence felt during their Raw debuts. One debut that caught the eye of many fans was JD McDonagh. Also known as Jordan Devlin, McDonagh competed in NXT UK and is the longest-reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He may be new to the main roster, but the 33-year-old has accomplished a lot in his young career.

JD McDonagh made his debut during a battle royal to crown a new challenger for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. During the match, McDonagh was eliminated by Dolph Ziggler, which led to him attacking the former world champion at ringside. This left fans wondering why McDonagh would go after Ziggler.

Later in the show, cameras cut backstage to reporter Cathy Kelley chasing down JD McDonagh before leaving the arena. When asked why he attacked Ziggler, McDonagh said there was nobody better to attack.

“I came to Raw to make a statement,” McDonagh said. “Who better to do that against than Dolph Ziggler. I mean he’s done it all. Former world champion, Interconintental Champion, Money in the Bank Winner. He found out tonight what the rest of the roster’s gonna find out pretty soon. You never bet against an Ace.”

After walking away from Kelley, the camera showed Finn Balor standing in the background, watching JD McDonagh walk away. Fans were already talking about McDonagh’s performance early in the night, but this got everybody excited for what’s next.

Finn Balor recently commented on the potential of The Judgment Day adding new members. Balor has said that everybody in The Judgment Day is constantly communicating and looking to expand.

“We are always planning,” Balor said. “The Judgment Day are always planning, we’re always plotting, we’re always scheming. I’m always texting with Damian. We have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We’re plotting, we’re figuring things out, and trust me, once we get Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

For those who may not know, Finn Balor is the person who trained JD McDonagh. Both men have been friends for a long time, so McDonagh’s addition to The Judgment Day would make plenty of sense. Balor has done a great job with McDonagh, too. According to WWE Coach Biff Busick, McDonagh is one of the best wrestlers in the company.

“In my opinion, one of the best wrestlers in all of WWE,” Busick said. “Also, was one of the first people to get in the ring and train the day after he got drafted.”

Joining The Judgment Day would be a phenomenal opportunity for JD McDonagh. Many fans aren’t quite familiar with him yet, so throwing him into one of the most popular groups in the company is a great way to get the crowd acclimated to him on their television. Pairing McDonagh with these four will also add legitimacy to his character immediately.

Maybe it’s just me, but JD McDonagh looks like he belongs in The Judgment Day. His look and attitude seem like it matches The Judgment Day’s style perfectly. It’ll be exciting to see if The Judgment Day gets a new member. They’ve been killing it on the main roster and are only getting better.

