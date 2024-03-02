After watching The Rock go on an expansive, 22-minute promotional tirade on his social media accounts to promote his appearance on the first SmackDown of March, fans from around the world tuned in to see what “The Great One” had to say to the crowd in Glendale, Arizona.
Taking the ring second following a hostile promo from Roman Reigns, The Rock took up the better part of a 40 minute segment that was absolutely loaded with interesting insight, insults, and even the “Tribal Chief” asking for acknowledgement from his cousin. And yet, in the minds of many, the most important part of the segment came towards the end, when Rocky laid out a challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes that could shake up the top of the WrestleMania 40 card on Night 1 in a major way.
“Cody Rhodes, you think you're tough, you think you could go one-on-one with The Rock? Are you an idiot? Are you an idiot right now? You got the biggest WrestleMania match of your career against the most dominant WWE Champion in the history of the WWE, and you're challenging The Rock? Well The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline, we saw your challenge, we heard your challenge, we had a laugh about your challenge but now, The Rock is a businessman, we are businessmen and we have a counteroffer for you,” The Rock told SmackDown fans in Glendale, Arizona.
“Here's the counteroffer, shut your mouth and listen to the counteroffer. Cody, you think you're tough, how about you and your new best friend, that walking clown emoji Seth Rollins, that walking clown show Seth Rollins, you think you're tough, well how about this, here's the challenge: on Night 1 of WrestleMania, the biggest tag team match in the history of the WWE. The biggest tag team match in the history of professional wrestling. It's gonna be Cody, Seth against the Universal Champion and ‘The People's Champion,' The Rock. But it ain't just gonna be a regular tag match if you accept, because The Rock and Roman, we could easily just beat the p*ss out of you, but here's what we're gonna do, we're gonna give you a shot. If you two jabronis beat The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1, then on Night 2 of WrestleMania, your championship match, Cody Rhodes, will be free of The Bloodline. No Jimmy, no Solo, no ‘Wise Man' and no Rock, we're gone, barred from WrestleMania, we'll get the lawyers, we'll sign a contract, you have The Rock's word, you have Roman's word; if you beat us on Night 1, then Cody Rhodes, you have a chance to finish your story one-on-one against Roman Reigns.”
Whoa, a pretty sweet deal, right? Well you might want to withhold your judgment until the end, as The Rock had a but to add to the conditions that changes the stakes for this Night 1 of WrestleMania match considerably.
The Rock ups the stakes for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Mania.
Continuing his promo in the middle of the Glendale, Arizona ring, The Rock presented fans with part two of his challenge, noting that he Cody Rhodes and The Rock can't come out on top in this tag team match, it could result in a borderline insurmountable hill for the “American Nightmare” to climb on Night 2.
“But, there's always a but, if, not if, but when, The Rock and Roman Reigns beat your two candy a**es on Night 1, then on Night 2, for your championship match, Cody Rhodes, it's Bloodline Rules. Anything goes. The Rock might just pull up a chair next to his boy Pat McAfee calling the match, maybe Jimmy is the referee, maybe the ‘Wise Man' tales out a foreign object, maybe Solo wants to sing the National Anthem. It's Bloodline rules… or, it's Bloodline Rules, The Rock will take that chair he's sitting in and he'll find his way over to you Cody and he'll just bash your brains in and it will be legal,” The Rock told WWE fans.
“So you've got a lot to think about boy, you and your walking clown show Seth Rollins. You think you're tough, you think you could go two on two with the greatest pairing in the history of sports and entertainment? Is that what you think? You've got a lot to think about, you meet us in Dallas face-to-face, and you give us your answer, because here's the thing, you listen to this Cody Rhodes, and you too you walking clown emoji clown show Seth Rollins, here's the thing: if you don't accept this challenge, and we're giving you an option, if you don't accept it, then you know and they know and the world knows that The Rock will do everything in his power to make sure you don't win that title and let me tell you something else, punk, there ain't a man back there who can stop The Rock from making that happen. You know where The Rock sits, you know The Rock sits at the board, you know The Rock owns it all, which means The Rock is your boss! And there ain't a man back there that could stop The Rock, there ain't no general manager, it aint no vice president, and here's the thing, Cody Rhodes, if you don't accept this challenge, then The Rock and Roman Reigns will end your story tragically.”
Should Rhodes and Rollins accept The Rock's challenge? Um yeah, as based on his comments, it sounds like Rock will more or less force WWE's hand either way using his newfound corporate powers. Still, why not meet strength with strength and meet The Bloodline head-on, letting the duo know they aren't afraid of their pedigree on bit? In the end, if the match is going to happen regardless, they might as well hype it up as big as possible.