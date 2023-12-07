After securing a massive win over Imperium on RAW, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vow to keep their momentum going on Monday Night RAW.

When Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa dispatched the Imperium duo of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on RAW, it felt like a big deal.

Sure, the match wasn't exactly a marquee contest for the ages, as there were no titles on the line, and the bout really only served as a way to position either group in the proverbial arms race known as the RAW Tag Team division, but hey, a win's a win, and this match was notable none the less because it came in the original format that the NWA Heavyweight Title was decided on: Best Two-out-of-Three Falls.

Discussing their win in a special RAW exclusive after the show, Ciampa and Gargano not only celebrated the win but announced that it was just the beginning, as the duo are ready to take over.

“I don't want to speak for Johnny, but doubt started creeping in, I'm not gonna lie,” Tommaso Ciampa said via Fightful. “In general, man. We started this, and we had different expectations, and tonight felt like the first time that the entire world has seen DIY. This is what we do. Two-out-of-three falls, in the ring, bell to bell. It felt like we earned something tonight.”

“He mentioned that doubt started creeping in, and I think he means that in more ways than one,” Johnny Gargano added. “We came here with high hopes, high aspirations. We wanted more. When we started years ago, we talked about how far can we take this DIY thing. How far can we go? Tonight, beating Imperium in a two-out-of-three falls match, which we have a huge history with. People know. The real ones know about DIY in two-out-of-three falls matches. We won the NXT Tag Team Titles in Toronto in a two-out-of-three falls match. Match of the year. I won the NXT Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match. I think it was match of the year. But tonight, I'm piggy-backing off what he said, we finally showed the world what DIY, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, what they can expect from us on Monday Night Raw. I promise you, I've said it a million times, but I firmly believe it in my heart and in my soul, tonight was the start of something incredibly special. Where that ends, I have a good idea, but I'm not gonna say it.”

“We did what we came to do,” Ciampa said. “We're gonna continue to do it, week in and week out. If the fans want to know what DIY is made of, look in our eyes. We are two kids who live for this. We will continue to live for this.”

While Gargano and Ciampa, unfortunately, are not the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, as the Creed Brothers earned that honor on RAW the week previous, if they continue to win big matches and do so in the cocky way only they have a tendency to do, it's only a matter of time before they punch their ticket to the show too, whether its versus Brutus and Julius or Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Johnny Gargano is ready to unleash #DIY on RAW.

Speaking of #DIY and the duo's desire to take things over RAW after finally making it to the “Show” after mastering their craft in NXT, Johnny Gargano discussed his appreciation for Tommaso Ciampa and their in-ring chemistry.

“Me and Tommaso started in NXT like, 8 years ago at this point? And, our goal — you know, we always talked about it. Like, we loved our run in NXT; we wanted to stay there forever. Much of # DIY's prestige comes from their distinguished time in NXT. Gargano is a former NXT Champion, a three-time NXT North American Champion, and the first NXT Triple Crown Champion. Ciampa is also a two-time NXT Champion, while the pair together are former NXT Tag Team Champions. By the time Ciampa and Gargano made their way to the main roster, fans were clamoring for a #DIY reunion and a return to greatness for both men,” Johnny Gargano said via Wrestling Inc.

“We always talked about what would happen if #DIY was on Monday Night RAW? And a lot of fans wanted that too! We've had our ups and downs throughout the years, but it has ultimately brought us closer together. And I don't think that there is a tag team, or a unit, that has gone through what me and Tommaso have, both on-screen and off-screen. We are closer than we've ever been, and we're excited to show the world what we're capable of.”

If their win over Imperium is of any indication, Gargano and Ciampa are gearing up for a pretty incredible run on RAW; if WWE ever splits up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, the RAW division might be in for something incredible.