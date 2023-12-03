After finally reuniting on the main roster, Johnny Gargano is ready to unleash #DIY on the rest of the RAW tag team roster.

When Johnny Gargano officially returned to the WWE Universe after an extended absence spent becoming a father, it felt like only a matter of time before he and Tommaso Ciampa got the proverbial #DIY band back together.

Sure, technically, Johnny Wrestling has done plenty of interesting things as a member of the WWE Universe without his bearded brother by his side, as The Way was one of the true highlights of the Wednesday Night Wars era of NXT. Still, after trying his luck teaming up with Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, and his real-life wife Candice LeRae on the Red Brand, leading to a very weird angle with The Miz and a bag of money, reuniting with Ciampa just felt right, as it gives the duo the best chance to succeed without having to engage in non-wrestling angles like they specialized in as part of NXT, which doesn't work if fans aren't super familiar with the performers in the ring.

Discussing what it means to get back down to “Doing it Yourself” in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Gargano noted how excited he is for the RAW fanbase to see what the duo is all about.

“Me and Tommaso started in NXT like, 8 years ago at this point? And, our goal — you know, we always talked about it. Like, we loved our run in NXT; we wanted to stay there forever. Much of #DIY's prestige comes from their distinguished time in NXT. Gargano is a former NXT Champion, a three-time NXT North American Champion, and the first NXT Triple Crown Champion. Ciampa is also a two-time NXT Champion, while the pair together are former NXT Tag Team Champions. By the time Ciampa and Gargano made their way to the main roster, fans were clamoring for a #DIY reunion and a return to greatness for both men,” Johnny Gargano said via Wrestling Inc.

“We always talked about what would happen if #DIY was on Monday Night RAW? And a lot of fans wanted that too! We've had our ups and downs throughout the years, but it has ultimately brought us closer together. And I don't think that there is a tag team, or a unit, that has gone through what me and Tommaso have, both on-screen and off-screen. We are closer than we've ever been, and we're excited to show the world what we're capable of.”

What is #DIY's ceiling on the main roster? Well, if WWE ever gets back to traditional RAW and SmackDown tag team championships instead of keeping the titles undisputed, it's easy to see a world where the duo of Gargano and Ciampa run court over a very strong Red Brand tag division, fending off challengers and exchanging title run like the teams of yesteryears… or at least before The Usos unified the straps.

Johnny Gargano reflects on his and Tommaso Ciampa's growth.

During their shared time in NXT, #DIY became famous for how often they were feuding with each other instead of other tag teams. While Johnny Gargano can't guarantee that the duo will stay together forever, as their feuds are as fun, hard-hitting, and compelling as when Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly would feud in NXT, or otherwise, he feels confident that this pairing is different than runs in the past.

“So I do feel like we are at completely different parts of our life. Literally me and Candice got married, moved to Orlando; me, Candice, Tommaso all lived together in a small apartment for probably a year. We grew together. And, here we are — we didn't even know how long we were going to be there!” Both men have grown considerably since the dissolution of #DIY, and Gargano cites this growth as something that distinguishes #DIY's current dynamic from its past,” Gargano noted.

“I feel like we're at such [a] different part now, because, now, I'm a dad. Tommaso's a dad. Like, literally, it feels like it's #Dad-IY more than #DIY. It feels like we're at a different part of our life, and do I think he's going to turn on me again? I don't know. I mean, to be fair, I turned on him too! So, maybe it's in the back of his mind more than mine. But I feel like right now we're on the same page, and we really want to use our collective forces to try and make this run the best run it possibly could be.”

Again, could Gargano and Ciampa get off the same page for one reason or another? Sure, but much like introducing The Way to the RAW audience felt somewhat flat, splitting the duo up before fans have a chance to love them as a duo really doesn't make for compelling television, as the betrayals only really have emotional stakes if fans are invested in the relationship in the first place.