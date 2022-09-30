Johnny Gargano dishes on El Brunch de WWE

Since debuting on the WWE man roster at the Edge’s homecoming edition of RAW from Toronto, Johnny Gargano has been an absolute joy. He’s consistently outsmarted his former The Way pseudo-son Austin Theory, has wrestled multiple entertaining matches against the Alpha Academy, and most importantly of all, had reunited the Panda Express with fellow former indie darling Kevin Steen-now-Owens.

With Candice LeRae now a member of the RAW roster and Indi Hartwell likely following close behind to pursue her Kayfabe husband Dexter Lumas, Monday nights are going to start to look a little more like Wednesdays from 2020-21 moving forward, much to the chagrin of long-time NXT fans who considered the black and gold brand to be the hidden gem of the WWE Universe.

And the best part of Gargano being a fixture of the WWE mid-card? He’s a certified talker who loves to clue fans in on what’s going on in his world, his plans for the future, and most importantly, his interests, as Quetzalli Bulnes learned first hand when he stopped by El Brunch de WWE to talk on his first month in the WWE Universe.

Gargano dishes on WWE dream matches, superheroes at brunch.

When asked about the dream matches opened up by joining the proper WWE main roster, Gargano ran through the roster and provided a very respectable collection of performers that he would like to mix it up with in the ring, as transcribed by Fightful.

“So dream matches, now there’s a lot of things out there that people wanted to see for a very, very long time, Gargano told Bulnes. “Obviously there’s guys that I’ve already been in the ring with on the indies and things like that that I haven’t wrestled on a big stage. Guys like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, those are two guys off the top of my head. But there’s also legends that I haven’t had a chance to mix it up with, guys like Edge, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio. There’s so much great talent out there. There’s so much amazing people out there and dream matches that haven’t happened yet, so the fact that we can make all those happen now is a pretty cool thing.”

Rollins? Styles? Edge, Orton, and Mysterio? Now that is a slate of matches that fans will tune in to watch. Gargano continued on, further detailing his now-well-worn story about why he returned to WWE in the first place, including his desire to wrestle for titles and at WrestleMania.

“Obviously I was a huge fan growing up, I’ve always loved WWE, Gargano continued. “It’s a place I’ve always wanted to be. I was lucky enough to be in WWE in NXT for six years, so I was already here for a long time. Then when I left for nine months, I kind of sat back and surveyed the landscape and viewed everything around me and at the end of the day, the ring that was creeping in my head was the fact that I never had a chance or an opportunity to perform at WrestleMania. I never had a chance or an opportunity to win titles like the United States Title or the Intercontinental Title or tag title or WWE Title. I just haven’t had the opportunity to do that yet. I couldn’t live with myself if when everything is all said and done and I retire and I’m done doing this, if I was able to look back and be like you just never tried. So the fact now that I get an opportunity to try, and I definitely believe in myself, I definitely believe of doing some amazing things, I think that the best is yet to come in my career. I am just very, very excited I get to work again and perform again in the company that I loved growing up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gargano discussed, you guessed it, superheroes. Yup, as anyone who has listened to a Gargano interview before, watched his Twitch streams, or paid close attention to his TakeOver gear, Johnny Wrestling is a huge comic book fan and a self-proclaimed “nerd,” as once again transcribed by Fightful.

“As we talked about already, I am a big nerd, and I love superheroes and larger-than-life characters. So when I was younger, I was a fan of the Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. One of my best friends at the time was a big wrestling fan, so he was watching this thing called professional wrestling, and he showed me it. I was like wow, this is kind of like superheroes and larger-than-life characters in the real world, like come to life. I think I realized at that point like I can’t be a Power Ranger, and I can’t be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in real life, as those aren’t real professions and real jobs that I could attain.”

“But I can be a professional wrestler, and I can do that in real life, and I can wear these crazy costumes and do this larger-then-life acrobatics and have this crazy entertainment value. So I think those kind of things kind of go hand in hand. I kind of always think wrestling is like a comic book come to life. So the fact that I’m able to be a kind of real-life kind of quasi comic book character/superhero guy, I think it kind of goes hand in hand there. So I think that’s why it really appealed to me when I was younger. Like I can’t be Batman, but I can be Johnny Gargano I guess.”

Welp, there you go; while Johnny Gargano can’t aspire to be a Ninja Turtle, kids the world over can aspire to be Johnny Gargano, even if they probably shouldn’t try to emulate his NXT Christmas special, as that was a weird, weird segment.