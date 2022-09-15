Kevin Owens wildly shouts out PAC on WWE’s The Bump

After an eventful showing on WWE’s Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano stopped by WWE’s The Bump to throw together an hour of unhinged entertainment. They talked bandanas, threw shoes, and discussed just how little Austin Theory understands the mindset needed to have longevity as a WWE superstar, but sandwiched in the middle of the expansive episode, Owens was asked if he ever won a Slammy Award, the award given out to performers by the totally real Academy of Wrestling Arts and Sciences.

Owens didn’t skip a beat, asserting that Neville, whom fans know now know as AEW’s PAC, won one, but he did not. He then dropped an incredible quote that needs to be read to be believed.

“Neville won it,” Owens declared.

Gargano responded, “that’s his best achievement (in WWE). That bums me out a little bit.”

Owens crossed his arms and replied, “nah but he was a tremendous talent. Still is, but we have to talk about him in the past tense now but about him,” an off-the-cuff retort that got Gargano and company laughing and caused KO to declare that “they are never bringing us back here.”

Oh snap, The Bump really does go off the rails when Kayla Braxton is out of town, no matter how many times she attempts to call into the show.

Now granted, was Owens and maybe even Gargano being a tad facetious in his response? Sure, in the WWE Universe, PAC won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, the NXT Championship once, and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice as well, but hey, none of those belts were handed out by the Academy of Wrestling Arts and Sciences, so maybe KO has a point. Unfortunately, PAC will just have to settle for being the first performer to hold two AEW Championship belts at the same time in the All-Atlantic Championship and the AEW World Trios Championship.