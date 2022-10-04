Barclays Center is Johnny Gargano’s WWE house, Austin Theory

Welp, it’s official: Johnny Gargano’s undefeated streak is officially over. He won’t go down as an undefeated WWE Superstar, his record will be forever tarnished, and, after watching his wife, Candice LeRae, lose her match against Dakota Kai thanks to interference from Bayley and IYO SKY, it’s pretty safe to say the Gargano household isn’t going to be too happy when the couple return to Quill in Orlando.

But hey, while the rest of the WWE Universe is looking forward to Gunther-Sheamus II on SmackDown, or to an Extreme Rules “Premium Live Event” that will feature matches like Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Ladder match for the RAW Women’s Championship, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match, and potentially the return of Bray Wyatt in the culmination of the White Rabbit storyline, Gargano’s plans will have to wait just a little bit longer. Why? Because he has a match with Austin Theory, who interfered in Otis’ match with Gargano, after being haunted by his former NXT buddy since his debut in September.

Finally, Gargano will be able to put Theory in his place; finally, he’ll get to prove that he’s the better male performer from The Way, and finally, after a brutal year where “A-Town’s Finest” gave the entire WWE Universe fits with his unique brand of not-so-endearing butt kissery, the bane of the main roster will be put back in his place in a right proper match. No more Brock Lesnar F5s, no more Tyson Fury punches, just the ringing of the bell, some back-and-forth grappling, and a 1-2-3 to announce a winner.

But where, you may ask, is Theory’s place within the greater WWE Universe? Well, as Johnny Wrestling’s NXT lackey, of course.

WWE’s Johnny Gargano wants to put Austin Theory back in his place.

Catching up with Kevin Egan backstage after his contentious Theory-influenced match – and first WWE loss – with the “Tree Trunk” himself, Otis, Gargano attempted to set the record straight when it comes to his relationship with Mr. Money in the Bank.

“Before he was the youngest United States Champion, before he was the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, he was known as Johnny Gargano’s lackey in NXT,” Gargano told Egan. “And I don’t care what he does, I don’t care where he goes, I don’t care what he does with that briefcase, he will always just be Johnny Gargano’s lackey. That is what he is known for.”

Gargano then touched on the location of his scheduled RAW match with Theory, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a venue that holds incredible significance in his career in the WWE Universe.

“Next week, Brooklyn, the Barclays Center, the Barclays Center, the place where I wrestled my first Takeover, the place where I won the NXT Championship. The Barclays Center is Johnny Wrestling’s house. Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Monday Night RAW, finally, finally, me and Theory, one on one. I’m going to remind him he is just Johnny Gargano’s lackey.

On Monday, Gargano and the rest of the WWE Universe will find out firsthand if his Brooklyn-based lucky streak continues on as part of the main roster, or if luck is stuck on the formerly Black and Gold brand.