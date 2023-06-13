Who is the greatest Four Horsewoman of the WWE Women's Revolution? Is it Charlotte Flair? Becky Lynch? Bayley? Or how about Mercedes Moné, aka the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks, who was crushing it as a member of New Japan Pro Wrestling before suffering a leg injury at New Japan Resurgence in Long Beach, California, that resulted in Willow Nightengale becoming the NJWP Strong Women's Champion?

While that question will likely be debated for years to come by fans of all ages, Kurt Angle was asked the question on his eponymous podcast by co-host Paul Bromwell, and after he named Moné as the best, the “Olympic Hero” made his own selection, giving the nod to the daughter of one of his former in-ring rivals.

“She's [Moné's] a good one to pick,” Angle said via Wrestling Inc. “That would be my favorite female [outside of WWE]. Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she's the best of all time. I actually think she's the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do. I think Charlotte Flair has had more consistent five-star matches than any other person. She is really, really good. But Sasha Banks, Mercedes, she's awesome too.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Charlotte Flair has actually recorded exactly zero five-star matches from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer over her 11-year career, which, wildly enough, is the exact same number Angle has over his own Hall of Fame career. While that fact feels borderline illegal, as Angle's Kenny Omega's favorite wrestler for a reason, his decision to go to bat for Flair feels like a natural choice, as one champion respects another.

Kurt Angle compares his merchandise sales to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin's.

Turning his attention from the Women's Revolution to the Attitude Era on his podcast, Kurt Angle commented on his merchandise sales from WWE's popular era… or, as he put it, his lack of merchandise sales since Vince McMahon didn't have the rights to much of the “Olympic Hero's” gimmick.

“I have to tell you this, it wasn’t Stone Cold money. I didn’t do it; I wasn’t a merchandise guy,” Angle said via Ewrestling News. “Vince McMahon came to me and said, ‘Listen, we can’t use the word Olympic. We can’t use Olympic rings. You’re not going to do merchandise, and I’m going to pay you to wrestle.’ Listen, in one year, he made $12 million on merchandise and that was the 3:16 shirt. That’s when it came out. $12 million. He told me. I was like, ‘Holy crap.'”

Wait, what? Did WWE seriously not make merchandise for Angle? Well, as it turns out, they did, but he wasn't pushed nearly as hard as his fellow main eventer, “The Rattlesnake.”

“He only made $2.5 million wrestling and Vince McMahon said, ‘I pay you (Angle) to wrestle.’ Vince, I’m not gonna lie to you, he paid me well. I made more than Austin did with wrestling. I didn’t make nearly as much as Austin did with merchandise, but Vince took care of me on the back end with wrestling. The merchandise I made, I’ll give you just roundabout figures, between 700 and 900 grand a year. It wasn’t a lot. It’s a lot of money, don’t get me wrong, but not for being a big star like that. For some reason, Vince just told me, ‘Hey, can’t do anything with you in merchandise, so just wrestle.’ And I would come up with merchandise ideas, and Vince would utilize them, but you know, I didn’t sell like Stone Cold, and I was a heel most of my career too.”

Wow, can you even imagine WWE not selling merchandise for one of their top stars in this modern day of monetization? In 2023, WWE sells shirts for pretty much anyone and anything they can, with The Miz's “My Balls Are Massive” shirt becoming a bit of a meme among fans for the sheer ridiculousness of the design and implications.

Still, it is interesting to hear how WWE chose to monetize their top stars during its most popular era, especially when “Stone Cold” was making 12 times as much money as his co-worker based on the popularity of his “Austin 3:16” shirt. While in professional wrestling, like in life, top stars are going to get preferential treatment, seeing someone like Angle, who is a legend among fans new and old, get severely lapped by his co-worker makes you wonder if Hulk Hogan is correct and WWE had made a concerted effort to make the brand the star instead of the individual performers who can get injured or quit at any point.