Though their title reigns came decades apart, Kurt Angle reveals the biggest difference between his and Roman Reigns' WWE Championship reigns.

What do Kurt Angle and Roman Reigns have in common?

Well, for one, they're both multi-time WWE Champions who will eventually see their names right alongside each other in the Hall of Fame. They also came to professional wrestling from another sport, with Angle famously becoming an “Olympic Hero” for his efforts in Greco-Roman wrestling, while Reigns came to the sport after his football career fizzled out with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2008.

The biggest difference? Well, in the opinion of Angle, it's probably that he actually shows up on television and Premium Live Events each week to promote his reign, an aspect of the game Reigns no longer feels is relevant to his run.

Discussing his time at the top of WWE on his self-named Kurt Angle Podcast, the “Olympic Hero” joked that he had a much different experience as a World Champion because he was actually required to show up week-in and week-out.

“You know what? Honestly, I worked my a** off that year when I had that title run. It was a good five or six months, and they were having me wrestle almost every week,” Kurt Angle said via 411 Mania. “But this triple threat was a repeat of SummerSlam I believe, when I got knocked out from the pedigree on the table with Triple H. So this was another match. It was the same, you know, the same group of guys? Oh my god, man. I wrestled every RAW and SmackDown and then the pay-per-views. Roman Reigns, he wrestles once every blue moon. So it is a lot different. Man. They put me to work, man. They really did.”

Oh snap, did Angle just start the weirdest feud of 2023 that no one saw coming? Probably not, as Angle was mostly joking on his podcast and, frankly, likely couldn't even take a bump if he wanted to at this stage of the game due to his extensive list of surgery-requiring injuries, but hey, if WWE ever wants to have some fun with this piece of information, it's hard to imagine the “Olympic Hero” wouldn't be willing to pull up the milk truck to spray down the Bloodline the next time SmackDown rolls through Pittsburgh.

Two WWE Superstars weigh in on wrestling Roman Reigns.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens was recently asked in an interview with James Williams if, after returning to SmackDown following an extended run with Sami Zayn on RAW, he has any interest in taking a shot at the “Tribal Chief” and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Owens will never say never, as he isn't the man holding the book, at this point, he doesn't see a reason to run that same match back over and over again, especially since he doesn't think fans are particularly eager to see the bout.

“I'll be honest — maybe a little too honest. I don't think the fans would like [a rematch], because I've had my shot at Roman Reigns many, many times. For one reason or another, it didn't work out. I almost don't want to even try, because I don't think that's what fans want. They've seen it,” Kevin Owens said via 411 Mania.

“I'm here for the fans. I want people to enjoy what I'm doing. So, as much as I wish I could be champion and go for the title again, I don't think it's right. So, it's not in my plans.”

While KO isn't looking to get back into the ring with Reigns any time soon, one performer who would happily take a go at the “Head of the Table” is Trick Williams, who told Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture that he thinks he can go one-on-one with the best, even one of the literal best the WWE Universe has ever seen.

“I'm gonna be honest with you, Denise, I'm gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns,” Trick Williams said via Fightful. “He's the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don't know what you're doing. Sooner than that, who I'm very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general, and I'd love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I'm really looking forward to that day.”

Sorry, Cody Rhodes, it would appear completing your story will have to wait, as, after winning the Iron Survivor match at Deadl1ne – assuming he does win the match – Trick Willie is looking to ride his momentum not just to a match with the top dog on NXT, Ilja Dragunov, to the “Top Dog” of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns. What could go wrong?