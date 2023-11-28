WWE has some big plans up their sleeve for CM Punk and Roman Reigns after the former returned at Survivor Series: War Games.

CM Punk made his triumphant return to the WWE this past Saturday at Survivor Series: War Games. While he seems bound to feud with Seth Rollins, a new report suggests he could be on a collision course with Roman Reigns soon.

Feuding with the Shield

Based on a new report from Sports Illustrated, it seems that CM Punk is bound to feud with Reigns. However, don't expect it to be soon. He will first have to go through another former member of the Shield.

“There are plans for Punk to feud with Roman Reigns, Sports Illustrated has learned,” the report states. “But it will not be Punk against Reigns first, as that spot belongs to Rollins.”

The report goes on to note how a WrestleMania match — presumably in the main event of Night One — would be huge for both me. Regardless of the outcome, both men get the WrestleMania match they want.

But what comes after that? Perhaps that is when WWE pulls the trigger on CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns. That does leave room for some interesting questions. Will it be for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

As of now, it appears Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes again at WrestleMania. If he's to feud with CM Punk, will it be without the title at stake? Or will Reigns yet again retain at WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 30, 2020. He is WWE's top heel and has been so since his return in 2020. His latest title defense came at the Crown Jewel PLE, where he defeated LA Knight. He hasn't been seen on TV since.

CM Punk returned to the WWE after nearly a decade away. In the years since his initial leave, Punk went on to try his hand at movies and MMA. He made his professional wrestling return in 2021, debuting for AEW. That run was riddled with controversies and injuries, and Punk was ultimately fired on September 2 after an altercation with the “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at their All In event.

This is perhaps the biggest return in pro wrestling history. After a decade away, there are limitless possibilities for Punk. A feud with Reigns would be must-see TV.