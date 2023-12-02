After experiencing his own return to WWE after a long period away, Kurt Angle has one hope for CM Punk's big return to The Fed.

Since CM Punk made his return to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series, it's felt like every member of the online wrestling community has had an opinion on his addition.

Now granted, (almost) everyone directly associated with the promotion has been positive about the “Best in the World” returning to WWE, with only Seth Rollins and maybe Drew McIntyre – depending on your opinion of his post-Survivor Series activities – taking issue with the man born Phil Brooks, but still, it's interesting to see how performers from all over the professional wrestling world have reacted to the return.

Case in point, Kurt Angle, another midwestern fan favorite who made his way to WWE after finding success outside of the promotion. While Angle and Punk don't have some incredible experience together in the ring, with exactly zero matches shared over their respective careers, the former has watched the latter enough to know where he stands in the professional wrestling landscape and believes that he can have a fun time back in WWE a la is own return after a run in TNA, but only if he can “keep his nose clean” and avoid the trouble that doomed his run in AEW.

“It's great news. I'm really surprised he's back. I will say this, if he keeps his nose clean and doesn't ruffle any feathers, he's gonna have a great time there. He's gonna really be huge for the company,” Kurt Angle said on his podcast via Fightful. “We know that CM Punk can sometimes get himself in trouble. Hopefully, he won't. I think that he's going to do really well for the company and that's a big deal for the company right now to have him back.”

Asked how he thinks AEW will be able to weather the loss of Punk, who was widely considered one of the promotion's biggest mainstream stars, Angle noted that, while he doesn't think it'll tank the company, it all depends on how their international growth strategy shakes out.

“I wouldn't be that concerned about, ‘Oh, gosh. The company is going to go under because CM Punk left and went to WWE.' One person does not define a company and I think [AEW is] doing well right now,” Angled noted. “I think they're going to continue to do well. They're probably just going to get bigger and bigger because they're stretching out internationally and if you do that, you're going to start to grow enormously.”

While some fans may be surprised to hear such an optimistic take from Angle on AEW, they really shouldn't be, as the “Olympic Hero” has long suggested that he would have considered joining the promotion if he was in better physical health and might just be the biggest fan of Kenny Omega this side of Japan. Still, how AEW handles the loss of Punk remains one of the big storylines to follow for the promotion moving forward, as wrestling really has never been in a more interesting, open place than it is right now.

Nia Jax also commented on CM Punk's return to WWE.

Speaking of WWE personalities past and present commenting on CM Punk's return to WWE, Nia Jax was asked about the biggest surprise in Survivor Series history in an interview with Mike Karolyi and noted that, while she hasn't had a chance to work with the “Best in the World” yet in her professional wrestling career, she thinks the move is “great.”

“That’s the great thing about WWE. I don’t think a lot of things could be seen with the recent events. I would love to predict the future, but the great thing about WWE is that it is unpredictable,” Nia Jax said via Fightful. “It will always keep you on your toes. It will always surprise you and keep you excited. I love Randy Orton, he’s one of my favorite human beings and I’m such a huge fan of his, watched him when I was a kid and now getting to work with him. I’ve been RKO’d by him. He is a top-tier talent. I’ve never had the chance to work with CM Punk, but I’ve heard many different things about him and I’m excited to see what he is able to bring since he’s been gone for a bit. There are so many things that can happen in WWE. The surprises we have, the returns we have. New people coming up from NXT. It’s very unpredictable but it will always be exciting and entertaining.”

Say what you will about CM Punk the person or about the decision to bring him back for one reason or another, but it's hard to argue the move hasn't been best for business, as WWE has been doing record social media numbers based on his comments, which, while far from a true signifier of success, is impressive all the same.