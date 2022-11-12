Published November 12, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Something… unusual happened when LA Knight was being interviewed by Megan Morant on WWE SmackDown. Sure, Knight didn’t approve of the questions presented his way, as if anything else is new, but as he explained why the new WWE World Cup won’t matter since he’s heading for championship gold, something peculiar began to play on the video board behind him.

“I said it’s all for not, yeah,” Knight told Morant. “Why is that? Because I can’t stop this gravy train. I can’t sto- what are you looking at? Seriously, is that more interesting than I am right now?”

Before Morant or anyone could answer his question, Knight found himself face to face with “The Fiend” himself, Bray Wyatt, who delivered an eerie message to the most talkative man on the SmackDown roster.

“Hey man,” Wyatt began. “I know we haven’t met yet but my name’s Bray. So now we can be friends, right? You know, I think I understand you more than you think I do. I can see all of that anger and rage brewing inside you. Me too, man; you know, my whole life people have been telling me my rage was going to make a monster out of me. But the thing is, for the longest time, I’ve been pretending that I’m not proud of the things I do. I just don’t know how true that is anymore. Cause I know what it takes to give respect, man. And I’m asking you, how far are you willing to go?”

Knight laughed before digging into his new… friend(?).

“How far you’re willing to go ain’t none of your d*mn business,” Knight said. “How far you’re willing to go should be back to your little romper room to play with your little puppets, stick them anywhere that gives your pleasure, that’s fine with me. But at the end of the day, if no one asked ya who’s game is it, it’s LA Knight’s game.”

This made Wyatt happy, at least for a moment, before he headbutted Knight to the ground in a moment of anger that fans have come to expect on occasion from the former Fiend. So what gives? Is Knight going to be Wyatt’s first victim back in the WWE Universe? Or could there be some sort of unholy union between the two men, with Knight working alongside Wyatt in the pursuit of something bigger and better? Either way, after dropping the Maximum Male Models for greener pastures and bigger opportunities, it looks like Knight might have fun headfirst into one of the hottest acts in the entire WWE Universe. No pressure, right? Yeah!

The Maximum Male Models are still looking for LA Knight’s replacement in WWE.

While Knight is potentially looking at the biggest feud and/or friendship of his career with Wyatt, his former friends, the Maximum Male Models, are still in the thick of a search for a replacement for the man formerly known as Max Dupri, as they shared with the world on their show Making It Maximum.

That’s right, after semi-agreeing to be on the show in the inaugural edition of the series, which airs on WWE’s YouTube channel every Thursday, Mace, Mansoor, and Knight’s sister Maxxine Dupri began to go through potential headshots for future members of the Models, this time evaluating current and former members of the WWE commentary team, including a forehead-less Byron Saxton, before ultimately rejecting the lot, which, weirdly enough, included a picture of one of WWE’s other models, Rick “The Model” Martel, who worked the gimmick in the company from 1989-95.



So what gives? Did “The Model,” who is currently in his 60s and currently retired from professional wrestling, make the cut? Obviously not; how fun would it be to select a fourth member of the Maximum Male Models in only the second episode of their new show? With their in-ring spot on SmackDown all but completely disappeared following Knight’s defection, Maxxine, Mace, and Mansoor need to milk this opportunity for all its worth and come out of the show with the sort of headlining performer who can not only lead their return to the WWE but also elevate their game to the same level as Hit Row, Legado Del Phantasma, and The Viking Warriors, who returned to television with Sarah Logan as their new valet. Fortunately, it sure sounds like Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a fan of Grayson Waller and wants to bring him up to the main roster in a major way. Hmm… I know of a faction that could help him to “maximize” his efforts.