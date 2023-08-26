When the story of Bray Wyatt‘s career is written, the final chapter will feature one wrestler extensively: LA Knight.

Now granted, the two performers didn't have much, or really anything in common other than a comfortability on the microphone, as Wyatt's entire schtick was built around his love of horror movies, cults, and general spookiness, whereas LA Knight plays more like an Attitude Era greatest hits album played through a modern, rocking sound system, but after the former returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in 2020, the promotion needed someone to feud with the former “Fiend” and the “Megastar” was drafted into that honor, marking his lone match of this second run with The Fed.

Fast forward seven months into the future, and when WWE needed a performer to wrestle a tribute match to the fallen “Eater of Worlds,” Knight's number was again called alongside Finn Balor, and he answered it once more, not just in the ring but also on the mic, where he experienced great success during his winter feud.

Walking to the ring with a microphone and a purpose, LA Knight still had some comments from The Miz to deal with but opted to instead commit the majority of his time to Wyatt, who influenced his game more than most fans would ever know.

“I'll get to The Miz in a second, but from what I can tell, tonight is about Bray Wyatt. I walked out into this building tonight, and I saw everybody out here, representing with the fireflies, and it just got me thinking, it had me rewinding my mind a little bit because I think back to the fact that sometimes your greatest foes can turn out to be your greatest helpers,” LA Knight told the crowd in Louisville.

“Now let me just go ahead and be honest about this: Bray Wyatt and I, we went through hell; that guy did everything imaginable to me, and I did everything that I could back to him, and through that, do you know what he was going? He was getting me ready for anything. And I'm gonna be honest, I held myself together pretty well tonight until I saw the pictures of his family; I've gotta be honest, my heart breaks for that. But as I look around, I can hear it; I can feel it. Again, when I saw each one of those fireflies out here tonight, I know that all of you can feel the spirit of Bray Wyatt in this building.

“Now I ain't gonna come out here and act like he and I were best friends, but I will repeat that exact sentiment: thank you, Bray. Because just like you're all feeling the spirit, It's the same spirit that allows me to stand here and say, let me talk to ya!”

As the crowd cheered him on, Knight turned his attention to The Miz, who had some less than flattering things to say about the “Megastar” on TMZ.

LA Knight cut The Miz down to size with Bray Wyatt's famous line.

Turning his attention from Bray Wyatt to The Miz, LA Knight let his Payback foe know that no matter how much he wants to call him a fad, it's better to be popular for a time than never popular at all.

“The Miz gets on the screen, he goes to TMZ, goes anywhere he can, and says the same old tired material, ‘LA Knight's just a fad. LA Knight, he's just yesterday's news.' Well, guess what, bud? If I'm a fad, I'm okay with that, because you never were. Nobody ever cared about ‘cha. Even when you had a stunt double, he was the star. Even when you talk about your championship reign from 12 years ago and good for ya, it was the background to a story about The Rock and John Cena,” LA Knight declared.

“Yet still you want to talk about me. I'll tell you what, you say that you want to end LA Knight? If you're looking for the end of LA Knight, forever is a mighty long time, so I'll tell you what, any time, anywhere, SmackDown, RAW, h*ll, we can go to TMZ, I will show you once and for all whose game is it, with everybody saying, ‘L-A-Knight, yeah!'

“But one more thing: Miz, a wise man once told me, the next time you see me, run!”

Jeez, referencing classic Wyatt, Damien Sandow, and WrestleMania 27 in the same promo? Is that even allowed?

While LA Knight would certainly rather be on the same card as Wyatt moving forward instead of wrestling a tribute match in his honor, it's clear the “Megastar” is going to be using his Royal Rumble foe's memory as motivation for his forthcoming match against The Miz, which is bad, bad, bad, bad, bad news for the “A-Lister.”