Liv was arrested Thursday night.

As the WWE Universe descends on Wisconsin for a special edition of SmackDown in Green Bay, one performer who won't be in attendance is Liv Morgan, the one-time SmackDown Woman's Champion, as she was arrested in Florida for multiple drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana.

Though marijuana is legal for residents of Florida who obtain a medical card, it appears Morgan does not have that exemption, as she was pulled over due to suspicious driving and was arrested, bonded, and released for multiple charges on Thursday, as reported by local news station Villages-News.com.

“Daddio was driving a yellow Jeep at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 476 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway “several times,” according to an arrest report. When the deputy approached the Jeep, the odor of marijuana was detected,” the Village-News reported.

“A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep’s center console. The substance tested positive for marijuana.

“Daddio was arrested on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.”

While no further information has been released and no statement has been made by either WWE or Liv Morgan, it is ironic that WWE is in Green Bay, as Ms. “Watch Me” was at Lambeau Field over the weekend promoting the show. Needless to say, this is a developing story.