After watching Bad Bunny tear the roof off of his adoptive home island of Puerto Rico, Logan Paul has officially announced his return to WWE, appearing on the forthcoming edition of RAW live from Cleveland near his hometown of Westlake.

What does the future have in store for the older Paul Brother? Only time will tell, but in the interim, the “Impaulsive One” discussed getting in the ring with Nicky Jam on his podcast, and the duo let it be known they are incredibly impressed with what Bad Bunny brings to the table.

“He [Bad Bunny] is a smart-a** motherf**ker. Because my mentality is a lot of white kids don't know s**t about Spanish music, but they know about wrestling, and when they see him wrestling, ‘Who's this guy, man? Who's this guy?' Because it's very important — he's opening up to a new audience when he does that. He has cojones because I don't think I could do s**t like that. Get in the f**king ring, getting f**king slammed everywhere, and s**t like that. I respect that,” Jam said via Fightful.

“I think he's smart. He doesn't really have to do it because he already has his crew, he has his people, I forgot, but he's making himself bigger and bigger, getting a bigger audience.”

Paul chimed in next, describing the one major difference between himself and Benito.

“This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I'm an athlete, bro. I was an athlete first,” Paul said. “I can still surprise people because I'm a YouTuber, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is, but he comes in there, and he crushes it.”

Famously earning money as a grocery store bagger before finding success as a musician and then a wrestler, Bad Bunny was not particularly well known for his athleticism before signing with WWE in 2021. Still, when you watch him hit a Bunnies Can Fly or a Bunny Destroyer, you wouldn't know it, as the Puerto Rican star looks like a natural in the ring.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Santos Escobar loves his time working with Bad Bunny in LWO.

While Logan Paul is a fan of what he's seen from Bad Bunny so far in his WWE career, Santos Escobar has actually worked alongside the platinum-selling musical artist, as the Coachella headliner is sort of an unofficial member of the LWO.

Discussing what it was like to take part in Bunny's San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest at Backlash on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Escobar lauded the Puerto Rican legend for putting together a beautiful moment for folks from his home island.

“It was such a beautiful emotion and all the things we did, we did interviews, and we did activities with the kids from the island,” Escobar said. “That just being involved with Savio and Carlito and Bad Bunny, I mean, he’s the biggest artist right now. We’re in the ring with him. It’s surreal, isn’t it? I mean, I was just discussing this with my mom yesterday at her new house. How magical this last four or five months have been in my life. Like every wonderful thing. It stopped by the very next one, and so on. And I’m just so happy that we’re all together enjoying this. And Puerto Rico was just like a cherry on top.”

Turning his attention to Bad Bunny the person, Escobar was in awe of what Bunny brought to the table, as he's both the biggest star in the world and simultaneously taking avalanche table jumps for nothing but the love of the game.

“He's hot; he's red hot,” Escobar said. “He’s big. Like being in the ring with Frank Sinatra back in the day, you know, like, I don’t know. He’s, he’s everywhere. And we’re right there with him. He’s having a match. He won the match, and now we’re celebrating with him. He’s LWO.”

Now, as Satin pointed out, Sinatra probably couldn't take the bumps Bunny did at Backlash, let alone have a desire to do so. Still, it's hard not to almost take for granted what Escobar does in the ring, as he works like a serious WWE Superstar, a really good WWE Superstar at that, and does so while also juggling going to the Met Gala and the Grammy's; a mark of a true entertainer if I've ever seen one.