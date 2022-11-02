Logan Paul has his next challenge planned after WWE Crown Jewel

Though Logan Paul hasn’t even wrestled Roman Reigns yet, with his third professional match scheduled against the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel, the social media star already has his sights set on a bigger opponent than the man he dubbed “The Goat” in the leadup to their match announcement: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

That’s right, with most fans assuming the man formerly known as Rocky Maivia will be back in the ring to headline at least one night of WrestleMania 39, broadcast live from beautiful Hollywood, California, why not simply erase the name “Roman Reigns” from one half of the ledger and turn the match from a bout between two members of the Anoa’i wrestling family into a contest into one between two of the most followed folks on social media right now? Sure, it loses much of the mystique and would nix roughly 800 days of long-term story-telling started by Vince McMahon and continued on by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, but hey, it just takes one punch to change the arc of professional wrestling history, right? That’s what Paul Heyman continues to say, and for the sake of Kayfabe, is more or less true, as Sting vs. Jeff Hardy at Victory Road 2011 clearly proves.

This “one punch” theory is what Paul is banking on heading into Crown Jewel and what he plans to use against Johnson once he’s taken care of Reigns, as passed along by Sportstar.

“Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson’ baby,” Paul said in an interview with SportBible. “It has to be because we have so much history. We go way back and he’s larger than life man. I like taking on those types of personalities. So it has to be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at WrestleMania.”

Now, for those out of the know, Paul does have a history with Johnson that stretches outside of the WWE Universe, with “The Rock” showing love to the former Bizaardvark star before he controversially filmed inside of Japan’s Aokigahara, which resulted in wide-spread criticism of the social media star, brands – and, by extension, former WWE Champions – distancing themselves from him, and the equally- controversial decision for Jake’s brother to declare that his lack of empathy is the result of high school football brain injury. Check out what Paul said about his relationship with Johnson via the true Geordie podcast again via Sportster.

“After Japan happened, obviously I found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before, extremely low mentally,” Paul recalled during an appearance on the True Geordie podcast earlier this year. “I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and she’s like, ‘Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him.'”

Would Johnson accept a match against Paul at a future WWE “Premium Live Event,” presumably WrestleMania? Who knows but fortunately, fans likely won’t have to find out, as Reigns is the heavy favorite to win the match at Crown Jewel, assuming it isn’t canceled due to “imminent terror threats” from Iran on Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul believes his brother is going to be WWE Champion.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on his brother’s success in the WWE Universe, Jake Paul made a bold claim ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

“My brother is going to become champion,” Paul declared. “I believe that. This is his time.”

Welp, there you go; after pulling out the surprise victory over Anderson Silva in a boxing bout – which, weirdly enough, reportedly tanked in Pay-Per-View buys due to a string of injuries, per Paul – Jake has his brother pulling out the underdog victory against Reigns at Crown Jewel to secure the Paul Brothers Clean sweep.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul complimented just how exciting it is to see his brother earning a main event spot at a WWE “Premium Live Event,” going so far as to declare the duo to the Kardashians.

“It’s crazy, so crazy Logan has this match,” Paul said. “I’m so proud of him. It’s surreal he has this opportunity, and it’s serendipitous that his event and my event are happening on back-to-back weekends. We’re taking over the world. We’re the next Kardashians”

Is Jake correct? Are the Paul brothers the next Kardashians, or will Logan’s name be added to the expansive list of failed challengers who couldn’t overcome Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship? Assuming Crown Jewel goes on as planned, fans will find out soon enough.