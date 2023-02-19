After watching a strangely-paced Women’s Elimination Chamber match to start off the WWE Elimination Chamber “Premium Live Event,” the fans in Montreal were really feeling the men’s running of the match… at least for a time.

On paper, the match had a little bit of everything, exciting feats of strength when Damian Priest and Bronson Reed ran the table like the big, burly bruisers they are, Johnny Gargano has a surprisingly fun segment where he ran wild after hitting Seth Rollins with an improvised huricanerana off the top of a chamber cell, and even some moments on genuine shock when Montez Ford didn’t pop up after eating a particularly brutal Curb Stomp from Rollins and led to his elimination and a collection of WWE medical officers coming to the ring to help him get out of the action.

Was Ford okay? Fans genuinely didn’t know, but if he was legitimately hurt, it sure came at a convenient time, as none other than Logan Paul ran into the ring and hit Rollins with a combination Buckshot Lariat and Curb Stomp of his own to set Theory up for an easy 1-2-3 to retain.

Was it cool to pretend that Ford was legitimately injured to officially jumpstart the feud between Paul and Rollins? Eh, probably not, but in the end, fans seemed to dig it, and the outcome set up an interesting match for WrestleMania 39, which is sort of what the Elimination Chamber is all about. Theory retains, and the WWE Universe moves on.