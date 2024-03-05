As the professional wrestling world spent their Sunday night watching an absolutely loaded AEW Revolution card capped off with a farewell to Sting in the main event – an epic match that some already calling the greatest retirement match of all time – some fans quickly caught on to the fact that WWE was the only major promotion that didn't wish “The Icon” well, instead opting to promote Carmelo Hayes versus Tony D'Angelo at NXT Roadblock on their X account.
Was that a mistake? Eh, maybe, but fans can't hold it against the promotion for long, as in the second segment of RAW, Michael Cole decided to (seemingly) go rogue and celebrate the career of “The Icon” during the match between Gunther and Dominik Mysterio.
“I want to send our congratulations out to another great champion,” Michael Cole shockingly said on RAW. “After nearly 40 years, the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling. Thanks for the memories. Congratulations to Sting.”
“Absolutely epic match last night,” Pat McAfee added.
Now, for fans who have been paying attention, this isn't the first time Cole has opted to discuss a promotion outside of the WWE sphere, with the veteran announcer mentioning Bullet Club, Stardom, and even TNA when appropriate. Still, it was nice to see the promotion give him the go ahead to shout out the Stinger, especially considering how embarassing his short but not-so-sweet run was with the company last decade. While it wasn't a lot, it has already earned the promotion a surprising amount of free positive press, so in the end, whoever made the call deserves a pat on the back.
Michael Cole:
