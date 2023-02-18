Though her match with Shotzi, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler didn’t go as planned, Natalya’s return to Canada for the go-home show before the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber was still a resounding success, as the crowd cheered her on like the ultimate hometown hero… well, the second-most ultimate hometown here behind Sami Zayn, who closed out the show with a promo fans will never forget.

Discussing what the reaction meant to her in an interview with Kayla Braxton, Natalya let it be known that she appreciates it every time.

“It was amazing, I always love coming back to Canada,” Natalya said. “I always feel like the Canadian people have been so behind my family for our entire careers and they understand where we came from, they understand the sacrifices we’ve made for this sport, so to be back in Canada and feel all of the love is something I never take for granted.”

Turning her attention to the task ahead, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to decide on Bianca Belair’s opponent at WrestleMania 39, despite the odds, Nattie is ready for the opportunity.

“I feel like I’ve never been more ready, and I say it all the time to the people I train with, especially the people I train with in the Dungeon: don’t get ready, stay ready,” Natalya said. “And the last few months I’ve had a chance to regroup, refocus, recalibrate, and be more ready than at any point in my life to go to WrestleMania. I feel like this is my chance to shine and I won’t let anybody get in my way.”

Is this the year Natalya takes it? After 16 years in the company, will Natalya finally secure her first-ever reign with the RAW Women’s Championship? Or will Natalya instead fall short in front of her hometown audience and watch as a younger performer like Liv Morgan secures the ultimate prize and becomes the first Hart to win a world championship in WWE since, well, since she accomplished the feat in 2017, when she held the Smackdown Women’s Championship for 86 days? Fans in Canada and around the world will find out on Saturday, but don’t be surprised if one Superstar gets a few more cheers than the rest of her contemporaries.

.@NatbyNature attempts to express how much Canada means to her and her family and how honored she is to compete in the #WWEChamber in Montreal. #SmackDownpic.twitter.com/PD9LyWWDAH — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023

Natalya appreciates what the Hart Family means to Canada.

Continuing on with her conversation with Braxton further, Natalya was asked about how much the Hart Family means to the people of Canada and let it be known that the love is very much mutual.

“I never take for granted the road my family paved for me to do this,” Natalya said. “Because my family, they’ve done so much for the sport, they’ve inspired people. The torch that my grandfather, Stu Hart, passed along to my uncles, Bret, and Owen Hart, and my dad, and my other uncles, The British Bulldog, they passed that torch to me. And it’s so different because I’m the first female in the Hart family carrying that torch, so it’s a huge honor, it’s a great responsibility, and something I don’t take lightly and I said it the other day on social media, you know, I have to earn my spot here every time I walk through that curtain. I don’t feel like I deserve anything, I want to fight and work for everything I have. No one is owed anything here, especially me, so I want to fight and earn everything I have, including walking through that entrance and seeing people, whether they cheer me, whether they boo me, whether they like me, whether they hate me, just respect me. Understand how hard I worked to get here and how hard I worked for 15 years to keep my spot in WWE.”

Asked what advice her father would give to Natalya heading into the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber, the second-generation Neidhart kept it short and sweet.

“My Dad always said to me, ‘just have fun, and when you’re having fun, you never have to go to work,’” Natalya said. “But tomorrow, tomorrow I’m going to have fun, but tomorrow I’m gonna get hungry and forget my manners just like “The Anvil” said.”

Will Nattie win the Elimination Chamber and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39? It’s impossible to know, but based on her reaction from the crowd, it’s not hard to guess which performer the people of Montreal would like to see win the match. If the Montreal crowd has their way, it would appear Canada would like to see nothing more than a clean sweep by their native stars.