Hall of Famer The Undertaker was not the only WWE Superstar to get a picture with Matthew McConaughey at SmackDown, as Liv Morgan got one with a cameo from announcer Wade Barrett.

During the show, Morgan and other Superstars posed around McConaughey for a picture. Candice LeRae, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez also posed with Morgan.

However, in the bottom right corner, Barrett and Joe Tessitore are in the photo. It is a blurry picture all around, but Barrett and Tessitore are barely distinguishable.

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, joked that this was “bigger” than the star-studded Oscars photo with Ellen DeGeneres, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, and more.

Other fans criticized the picture for breaking kayfabe. One fan commented, “Man, kayfabe sure is dead.” They are referring to the Superstars not staying in character throughout the show. All four of the women Superstars in the picture are heels, so taking a picture with McConaughey would seem out of character.

Matthew McConaughey attended the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the show, he was called out by Kevin Owens, who threatened to “beat Cody [Rhodes] like Ohio State beat your stupid Longhorns.” He was referring to the Texas Longhorns' recent Cotton Bowl loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Morgan, Jax, and LeRae teamed to take on Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a tag team match. In a shocking twist, Morgan pinned Belair to pick up the win.

Liv Morgan's WWE run

Morgan is coming off a 226-day title reign as Women's World Champion. She won the belt from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024.

She then went on a lengthy run as the top champion on Monday Night RAW. Morgan defended her championship against Rhea Ripley several times before losing it to her.

At the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Ripley. Ripley pursued the championship for several months since her return in July 2024.

Before her latest title reign, Morgan won the Women's World Championship one other time when it was still the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In 2022, Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The win earned her a championship match at the time of her choosing. She did not wait long, as she cashed in her contract later on the night she won it on Ronda Rousey. She beat Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, her title reign did not last long. She lost it back to Rousey at Extreme Rules in October 2022 in an “Extreme Rules” match.

A couple of months later, Morgan entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted over an hour in the match but was eliminated by the eventual winner, Ripley.

Her return at the 2024 Royal Rumble marked the start of the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.” She was back from injury and was aiming for Ripley's Women's World Championship. Morgan attacked Ripley on an April 2024 episode of RAW, injuring her and putting Ripley on the shelf for several months.