On the penultimate episode of SmackDown before the 2025 Royal Rumble, it seemed like every WWE Superstar in the business today was looking to declare for the show's namesake battle royal.

From Liv Morgan, to Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shinsuke Nakamura, and beyond, WWE fans in Austin were treated to star after star after star making appearances on the Blue Brand, but one larger-than-life personality who was a genuine surprise was the appearance of Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, who brought his family along to catch some graps on a Friday night.

Now on paper, this was a nice little development indeed, as WWE placed him right behind the commentary team of Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore and cut to him multiple times throughout the show. However, the proverbial fourth wall was crossed when Kevin Owens, upset that he didn't get an in-ring promo like his Saturday Night's Main Event foe, Cody Rhodes, decided to verbally get into it with the Dazed and Confused star, pointing out his plans for the Royal Rumble before taking a shot at the Austin resident's favorite college football team to boot.

“What are you looking at, McConaughey, huh? You got a problem?” Owens asked. “Hey, do you know what? At the Rumble, I'm going to beat Cody just like Ohio State beat your stupid Longhorns.”

Whoa, taking a shot at a local football team for coming up short in a big game? Goodness, for always talking about being on the correct side of the moral conversation, KO is pulling the oldest trick out of the heel book, something his old-school influences will absolutely love.

Will anything ultimately come out of this? No, probably not, but hey, that doesn't mean the segment wasn't interesting all the same, right? McConaughey came, he saw, and he kicked some behind, and in the end, he left Austin with not only some pretty incredible memories with his kids but also a nice little present from one of WWE's biggest Longhorns supporters, the “Deadman” himself, The Undertaker.

Undertaker gave Matthew McConaughey a Texas-sized WWE memento

After having his fun, taking some pictures, and making memories that will last a lifetime, McConaughey went backstage to meet with one of the biggest – literally and figuratively – fans of the Texas Longhorns in the WWE Universe, The Undertaker.

Linking up for a photo op, Taker presented the Interstellar star with a special gift from the fine folks of WWE.

“Hey man, I got something for you,” The Undertaker noted. “Brother, I only give them to only people that deserve them.”

McConaughey opened the gift to reveal: a University of Texas WWE Championship belt. This understandably delighted the Austin alumnus, who celebrated it in his typical style.

“You know what it is, come on now! Get out!” McConaughey declared. “It's got some weight to it. Yeah, 100 percent.”

Now granted, technically, anyone with $550 can have a Texas WWE Championship belt, but getting it from The Undertaker? Goodness, that's about as good as it gets.