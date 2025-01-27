While Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is known for his love of the Texas Longhorns, he recently went to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown and linked up with The Undertaker.

The “Deadman” shared a photo of him and McConaughey backstage of SmackDown. McConaughey is holding a Longhorns-themed championship belt and wearing a brown leather jacket and cowboy hat. The Undertaker is wearing a flannel button-down and a baseball cap in the picture.

Both are from Texas — The Undertaker is from Houston, while McConaughey is from Uvalde — so it was nice to see two legends from the state link up.

McConaughey was not just a spectator of SmackDown. Kevin Owens called him out ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During a promo, Owens threatened to “beat Cody just like Ohio State beat your stupid Longhorns.” He is referencing the Buckeyes' recent win over the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

WWE has been hosting a lot of celebrities recently. Their blockbuster Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere featured the likes of Gabriel Iglesias, Nikki Bella, and Macaulay Culkin.

WWE fan Matthew McConaughey's career

Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar-winning actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club. He first gained notoriety for his role in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused. He followed that up with roles in Glory Daze, Scorpion Spring, and Time to Kill.

In the early 2000s, McConaughey began starring in rom-coms, becoming a leading man in Hollywood. He starred in The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.

After a brief break from acting, he returned in 2011 with a role in The Lincoln Lawyer. He then starred in Mud, Magic Mike, Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Interstellar in the following years.

In recent years, he has starred in The Dark Tower, White Boy Rick, Serenity, The Gentlemen, and Deadpool & Wolverine. He also leads the Sing franchise as the voice of Buster Moon.

The Undertaker and the WrestleMania streak

While he is a seven-time WWE world champion, The Undertaker is known for his WrestleMania streak. He won 21 straight matches at WrestleMania heading into the 30th edition of the event.

His last win during the streak was in 2013 at WrestleMania 29. The Undertaker defeated CM Punk in a back-and-forth match. At WrestleMania 30, he lost to Brock Lesnar.

After the streak ended, The Undertaker competed at five more WrestleMania events. He won all of them except his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

The final match of The Undertaker's career was at WrestleMania 36. He faced AJ Styles in a cinematic “Boneyard” match in a winning effort.

He has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Undertaker has since made sporadic appearances on WWE TV, usually as the “American Badass” iteration of his character. In 2024, The Undertaker inducted Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A few nights later, he appeared in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The Undertaker came to Cody Rhodes' aid, taking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson out. This helped open the door for Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.