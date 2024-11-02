While serving as a special guest on SEC Nation preshow festivities, Bill Goldberg made a pretty massive declaration that could impact the professional wrestling world in a major way next year: WWE is officially giving Goldberg a retirement match in 2025.

That's right, after Vince McMahon famously offered then ignored a chance to send the WCW legend off the right way before the end of his reign as the Chairman of the Board, Paul “Triple H” Levesque appears willing to make things right with one last big match. And the best part? Fans didn't have to wait long to find his ideal final foe, as on the very same day, a certain “Ring General” came out on WWE La Previa and put it plainly: if Goldberg wants to step up, he will happily put him down.

“I was invited out there to speak about the Crown Jewel Championship, and we had a lot of legends in the house, and I met a lot of them backstage,” Gunther explained via Fightful. “One of the very few I didn’t meet that I just saw was there before was Goldberg, so when our eyes crossed, basically, I was like, why not break some balls a little bit? [What] I’ve done [to] him, he doesn’t seem to be able to take things lightly. I tried to lighten up the mood a little bit, but it’s… if push comes to shove, and he thinks he wants to get back into the business and wrestle again, then I’m happy to teach him a lesson.”

Would Gunther versus Goldberg be a good piece of business? Yes, unless someone like Cody Rhodes is willing to do the job and turn heel on the Georgia athletic legend, that's about as good a match as fans could hope for, especially considering Gunther would surely be able to work at least a four-star match out of the 57-year-old.

Gunther is ready to prove he's WWE's Ace at Crown Jewel

Elsewhere in his WWE La Previa appearance, Gunther addressed his match at Crown Jewel and explained why he got so personal with the “American Nightmare” before their match.

“I think I’m a little bit more honest because I can say I do this for myself. My success is the most important thing to me,” Gunther declared via Fightful. “Cody is someone, he always does this for somebody else, and he finishes the story for his dad, and he does this, and it’s for somebody else. He just really forces the attention to him, and I think that makes me a more confident champion than him because I don’t need that, I don’t need that backup. I’m not interested in it, and I think that’s a big difference. I think it’s a little bit two worlds colliding.”

So, how does Gunther plan to get that done? Well, he explained that, too, letting fans know that he has already set the standard on Monday Night RAW and now just has to prove that he's the standard of WWE as a whole.

“I just have to do what I always do, be the best in that ring, dominate that match, set the pace, and [I] will make clear that Cody truly is the secondary champion to me,” Gunther said. “I’m already setting the standard on Monday Night RAW, and I’m gonna prove that I’m the one that sets the standard in all of WWE. That's what I’m focused on now, making Cody understand, show him that he’s secondary to me.”

Scheduled for the main event of the seven-match show – a true rarity for a Triple H-booked show – fans will have to see if Gunther makes good on his declaration or if Rhodes will once again prove he's the face and focal point of the WWE Universe for the foreseeable future.