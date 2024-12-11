Former WWE star Bobby Lashley, who is now in AEW, wanted to tag team with one of his rivals, Brock Lesnar.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lashley expressed his frustration with his feud with Lesnar. He feels they missed opportunities and wished that they could have done “the things we could have and should have to do with that.”

One idea Lashley had was having WWE fans see their training for the match. He compared it to Rocky, seeing the two heavyweights get prepared for battle.

“If they wanted to, they could have put us two together and ran as the Road Warriors for a while,” he said. “I even [got] to a point where I was like, Wouldn't it be cool if they had brought us both back here [WWE] and then have Paul Heyman find a way to put us both together.”

Lashley even wanted the duo to win Tag Team Championship gold. Eventually, they would split after Lesnar kept referring to himself as the “greatest fighter” and the “greatest tag team.” This would have caused “natural animosity” between them before their eventual match. At the same time, pairing them could have been “too dominant.”

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's brief WWE feud

Ultimately, it did not pan out. Lashley and Lesnar had a match for the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns, who Lesnar was feuding with at the time, cost him the match.

This caused Lashley to win his second WWE Championship. He lost it a month later at the Elimination Chamber when he was taken out of the titular match. Lesnar subsequently won it and lost it to Reigns at WrestleMania 38, creating the unified Undisputed WWE Championship.

Lashley and Lesnar had another singles match at Crown Jewel in November 2022. Lesnar won this encounter, and they had their rubber match at Elimination Chamber in 2023. Lashley won via disqualification after Lesnar hit him with a low blow.

The series between them never had a decisive winner. Now that Lashley is in AEW and Lesnar is on hiatus from WWE, fans may never see it.

During his final months in WWE, Lashley formed a new stable, the Pride, with the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). They faced the Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akaro, and Rezar) at WrestleMania XL in a winning effort.

He has since joined AEW, debuting in October 2024. He reunited with former Hurt Business members MVP and Shelton Benjamin upon joining the company.