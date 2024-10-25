Though Bobby Lashley is technically a wrestling free agent, assuming he doesn't have a secret AEW contract to go with the additions of MVP and Shelton Benjamin, that hasn't stopped the “All Mighty” from talking turkey about his former employee, WWE.

Sitting down for an appearance at K&S Virtual Signing, Lashley commented on some of the Superstars he feels aren't being pushed to their full potential, including Karrion Kross, the leader of the Final Testament, who has been booked very curiously on the main roster by WWE.

“I think Karrion Kross is great. I hate saying it because I’ve heard several interviews where he tried to badmouth me. I think he’s great. I think he has everything,” Lashley explained via Fightful.

“He’s great in the ring. He has good size. A million-dollar look. He can be a force and I think he should be used a lot more than he’s being used right now. He’s that antagonist that you can put against Cody or Gunther. You can put the title on him at the top. He has a lot of great things about him. I think he should run on his own. AOP is great, but I don’t think he needs AOP. Him and his wife can run on their own and do their thing, and AOP can crush people on their own.”

Should WWE split up Kross and AOP, allowing the former NXT star and his wife, Scarlett, to go at some of the top stars in the WWE Universe? Maybe yes, maybe no; his current angle isn't really going anywhere, and it's hard to see a world where the Final Testimate becomes as popular as The Bloodline, Judgment Day, or any of WWE's other factions. Then again, if pushing AOP is the goal, pairing them with Kross could still work, even if he isn't doing a whole lot of talking during his side quest with The Miz.

Bobby Lashley also thinks Omos is being underutilized by WWE

Continuing his conversation with K&S Virtual Signing, Lashley also commented on the usage of Omos, the WWE Superstar who was once booked prominantly but now is lucky to get a battle royal spot or an appearance on a house show. In Lashley's opinion, WWE is woefully underutilizing Omos, so there's no way a promoter shouldn't be able to make money with a certified giant like “The Nigerian Giant” in the ring.

“I think he should be (Lashley responded when asked if he thinks Omos will be put back into the mix of WWE TV). Unfortunately, I don’t know. I don’t know,” Lashley explained via Post Wrestling. “The way that things have changed, I don’t see him having that opportunity. I hope that me saying that gets him that opportunity. But a lot of people haven’t had that opportunity and a lot of people kind of went separate ways with them. So, I don’t know what is going on right now. There’s a lot of really good talent that left.”

Unlike Kross, who is on television almost every week, Omos' usage has been far less consistent, to the point where he's only wrestled in two matches on television this year, both of which being battle royals. With his manager, MVP, now in AEW, and the faction fans wanted to see him work with, The Hurt Business, slowly reforming in AEW too, unless Paul “Triple H” Levesque makes a blast from the past and reunites Omos with AJ Styles, there really isn't a clear path to get him back in the ring and into a worthy storyline at any time in the immediate future.