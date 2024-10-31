After going three rounds with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate, gave the American Nightmare a gift.

During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Rhodes revealed Lesnar sent him a gift after their feud. They were courtesy of the farm he runs.

“He has a farm in Canada — he sent me an entire cow's worth of steaks,” Rhodes revealed. “And he took a picture of himself with the cow because he does it all. He is a real farmer. So I thought, What a legend.”

Rhodes also praised Lesnar for their feud. He cited his professionalism as “so underrated.” He believes Lesnar understands the assignments given and knocked it out of the park with their rivalry.

Cody Rhodes as WWE's top guy

Right after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes challenged him to a match on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. Paul Heyman stipulated that Rhodes' tag team partner against Reigns and Solo Sikoa could only be a wrestler who competed the previous night and is okay with never getting a title shot against Reigns during his reign.

Lesnar answered the call in a shocking surprise. He rarely competes on WWE TV, usually being reserved as an attraction at PLEs. But before the match could start, Lesnar attacked Rhodes.

This twist kickstarted a feud between the two. Cody Rhodes stole the first match at Backlash before Brock Lesnar evened the series at one a-piece at Night of Champions.

At SummerSlam, Rhodes overcame the odds and defeated Lesnar, putting a definitive end to their trilogy of matches. After the match, Lesnar shocked everyone by raising Rhodes' arm, seemingly passing the torch.

Since then, Rhodes has defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship and has remained the top dog since then. He has held the championship for over 200 days.

He has had successful title defenses against the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes also teamed with his former rival, Reigns, at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE.

His feud with Lesnar helped keep his momentum throughout the year and into 2024 when he would finally finish the story. Without it, who knows where Rhodes would be?

Why hasn't Brock Lesnar been in WWE?

However, for Lesnar, the 2023 SummerSlam PLE was the last time he has been seen in WWE. He usually comes around for WrestleMania season, starting with the Royal Rumble. But he was not present for the Road to WrestleMania in 2024.

This absence was due to Lesnar seemingly being linked to the Vince McMahon lawsuit. He was subsequently pulled from creative pitches and has yet to be seen back in the squared circle.

Time will tell if WWE ever brings Lesnar back. He is a 10-time world champion and one of the biggest names in the company. At the same time, more time has been opened for newer talents since part-timers like Lesnar are not taking away the spotlight.

With the Road to WrestleMania 41 slowly approaching, never say never. Lesnar could be bound for a surprise entrance in the 2025 Royal Rumble.