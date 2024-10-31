After several months, we finally know what WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson whispered in Cody Rhodes' ear when he tried to take his WrestleMania XL main event with Roman Reigns away.

During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Rhodes recalled the wild segment. On the February 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Rhodes revealed that he was not going to chase Reigns' title at WrestleMania XL. One person he took counsel from was The Rock.

The Great One then walked down to the ring, sharing a moment with Rhodes. WWE fans picked up on Rhodes' dejected look as The Rock entered the ring. After a handshake, The Rock pulled Cody Rhodes in and whispered something that made Rhodes smile.

Rhodes then revealed what he said when he whispered in his ear. Turns out, The Rock said something heartwarming, saying, “We're gonna make both our dads proud.”

It all worked out for Rhodes in the end. The #WeWantCody movement caught fire in WWE, and he ended up finishing his story in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

WWE fans are still waiting for the inevitable match between The Rock and Reigns. Perhaps WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, is where it will finally go down.

As for Rhodes, he got his signature moment, winning the championship his father never did. He also pulled double-duty at WrestleMania XL and had two marquee matches.

Cody Rhodes' WWE feud with The Rock, Roman Reigns

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Rhodes has been entangled with the Bloodline's Reigns and The Rock. Upon coming back, the American Nightmare was positioned as the WWE's top babyface.

His momentum carried him to a Royal Rumble victory in 2023, leading to his first singles match with Reigns since his return. However, he lost in the main event of WrestleMania 39, allowing Reigns to extend his title reign beyond 1,000 days a few months later.

Despite the loss, Rhodes maintained his momentum. He had a three-match feud with Brock Lesnar that ended with the Beast Incarnate raising Rhodes' arm. He also teamed with RAW's top babyfaces to take on Judgment Day in the Survivor Series: WarGames match.

Rhodes went back-to-back at the Royal Rumble, winning the men's match for a second straight year in 2024. After winning, he pointed at Reigns, indicating that he was gunning for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Then, The Rock situation happened. The #WeWantCody movement helped propel Rhodes back into the main event as the WWE storyline took twists and turns. There were brutal beatdowns and verbal assaults from The Rock, who was now portraying a new persona, the “Final Boss.”

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Reigns teamed to face Seth Rollins and Rhodes in the main event of Night 1. If the Bloodline members won, Rhodes' match against Reigns would be competed under the “Bloodline Rules” stipulation.

Unfortunately for Rhodes, he and Rollins could not finish the job. Still, he overcame the odds the following night with a little help from Jey Uso, John Cena, the Undertaker, and Rollins to defeat Reigns, ending his title reign that eclipsed 1,300 days.