A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While Dusty Rhodes has been a featured part of the feud between his son Cody and Roman Reigns, the man some have suggested is the son “The American Dream” wished he had, did you know that the elder Rhodes actually suggested that his son leave WWE long before the start of AEW? It’s true, as Cody noted on Wrestledelphia Radio back in 2016.

“At 28, I recalled particularly, he was unhappy with the direction things were going with me and Big Show (at WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012), and he just thought that I was so close to the keys to the kingdom, and they were slipping away, that maybe leaving would wake them to the idea that this is somebody who wanted to captain your ship and the way you guys are treating him has pushed him out,” Rhodes said via Sportskeeda. “But it seemed at the time like kind of a leopard’s play, so it just didn’t interest me. I wanted to stick it out, and I always tried to not take Pop’s advice, because he’s my dad, so the advice always came from that part of his heart, not the businessman part of his mind, but his heart, and actually at the end of my WWE career, he was right that I should have made that decision maybe a little sooner.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wow, now that is very interesting indeed. While it’s impossible to know what would have happened had Rhodes left WWE in 2012, as AEW didn’t exist yet, The Bullet Club wouldn’t be formed for another year, and Ring of Honor/Impact Wrestling were in a very different place, it’s interesting to learn that “The American Dream” had a very similar idea for his son’s career to what “The American Nightmare” ultimately undertook in 2016.