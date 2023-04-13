My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most accomplished yet underrated WWE superstars of this generation. In his career, Ziggler is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, six-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, two-time United States Champion, NXT Champion, and Money in the Bank winner. Despite all he has accomplished, he never got the push that fans believe he properly deserved.

Ziggler has been in WWE for nearly 20 years. It’s hard to believe that Ziggler has been on our TVs for that long. He first debuted as a member of the Spirit Squad alongside Kenny, Mikey, Johnny, and Mitch. After being sent back down to OVW for a few years, Ziggler was repackaged and re-debuted on Raw in September 2008. Since then, Ziggler has had memorable feuds and incredible matches with some of WWE’s biggest stars.

Ziggler hasn’t been involved in any relevant storylines in some time. He competed for and won the NXT Championship last year, but he has barely been used on television after losing the title to Bron Breakker. He competed in a Money in the Bank qualifying battle royal and had a mini-feud with Austin Theory, but besides that, he hasn’t done much. It’s a shame that WWE fails to use Ziggler as much as they can, because even at 42, he’s still one of the most talented superstars on the roster.

Although he doesn’t say when this will happen, Dolph Ziggler has thought about when he’ll ultimately hang up his boots. While on Comedy Store Wrestling, Ziggler revealed he’d like to be retired by one of his best friends. The Miz, John Morrison, and Zack Ryder are the names Ziggler mentioned.

“I always kind of cop out on this and go, I want Miz, [John] Morrison, [Zack] Ryder and myself to either have everybody running down,” Ziggler said. “It’s like Miz and myself and then they’re running in and picking sides or something or we all just have this [four]-way match and not Attitude Era guys where we all hug each other afterwards but we just do it and we’re out there like, we got it. We did this, we built it with a story and I got to be here with my friends who I’ve been friends with because of the business.”

Ziggler believes he is drawn to these superstars because of their work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond. If not The Miz, Morrison, or Ryder, Ziggler would like his brother to retire him.

“They always wanted to do more and I just was drawn to them because Ryder was doing the YouTube show that we weren’t doing and it was like, this guy’s trying everything,” Ziggler said. “Miz was going above and beyond, doing some other show so he can get a push and we were just all drawn to each other doing these extra things and it’s like, these are the people who want to be on top and are doing the extra work. So that would be cool and I would like my brother to retire me.”

Although this does sound like a cool idea, the issue is more than half of those superstars aren’t in WWE. Zack Ryder is currently on the independent scene, though he may return to WWE soon. John Morrison was released by WWE in 2021 but can always return to the company. His brother, Ryan Nemeth, is currently signed to AEW, so that’s not in the cards right now.

Hopefully, Dolph Ziggler doesn’t retire anytime soon. Although it seems like a long shot, Ziggler deserves one last run on the main event scene. Besides his NXT Championship reign, he hasn’t held a world title since 2013. Whether you like him or not, Ziggler deserves more than two World Championship reigns. If you think about it, he has only won the World Heavyweight Championship once because the first one was literally handed to him.

To say Dolph Ziggler deserves better is a massive understatement.

