The Royal Rumble is all about career-defining moments and massive returns, and at the 2023 running of the event, WWE got two birds with one stone via the return of Edge, who emerged from the back three spots after Booker T at pick 24.

Making his first in-ring appearance since Extreme Rules in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he and his wife, Beth Phoenix, suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of Finn Balor and the rest of Judgement Day, Egde immediately turned his attention to his former faction upon entering the ring, eliminating Damien Priest and Finn Balor back to back before turning his attention to Dominik Mysterio, who stole his father’s spot in the match by wearing his mask down to the ring.

While one would assume Edge would have liked nothing more than to earn a clean 3-0 sweep over all three male members of Judgement Day, when he tried to eliminate Mysterio, Balor and Priest got in on the action from outside of the ring, saving Dom and eliminating Edge in a sweep. This, understandably, didn’t sit too well with Edge, who attacked Judgement Day as they walked to the backstage area and dominated the duo before Rhea Ripley emerged from the back to even the odds.

Still, Ripley’s efforts proved short-lived, as who but Phoenix, the WWE Hall of Famer who suffered a con-chair-to at “The Nightmare’s” hands at Extreme Rules, emerged from the back to provide some support for her husband by way of his signature move, the spear. All things considered, it’s nice to see Edge back, even if Judgement Day probably doesn’t feel the same way.