Following the shocking exit of WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, her next music move has been announced.

She recently announced her first single release since 2020, which is before her WWE tenure began. The single, titled Wake Me,” will be released on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2025.

It is being described as a “soulful R&B/pop song that is true to her as an artist.” The single is also “the perfect re-introduction for supporters of her sound.”

“Wake Me” is available to pre-save on streaming services, such as Spotify. It will be available to stream on Valentine's Day for her fans.

Former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin's music career

Irvin is now returning to music after being a ring announcer for WWE from 2021-24. Before becoming a ring announcer, Irvin performed as a lead vocalist in the Michael Jackson tribute show Thriller — Live.

In 2015, Irvin competed on America's Got Talent Season 10. She auditioned by performing Aretha Franklin's “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Irvin was eliminated in the semifinal round.

America's Got Talent wasn't the only TV show she competed on. Irvin also appeared on I Can See Your Voice, singing Lizzo's “Good as Hell.”

Following her America's Got Talent appearance, Irvin released an EP, 27Underground. The EP features her debut single, “Jump High.”

Her WWE exit

In October 21, 2024, Irvin announced that she was leaving WWE. She was the ring announcer for Monday Night RAW at the time, and her announcement came on a Monday.

She did not appear on RAW that night. Irvin left and was subsequently replaced by Lillian Garcia. As RAW moved to Netflix, WWE swapped its commentators.

Garcia is now Friday Night SmackDown's ring announcer, while Alicia Taylor holds down Irvin's previous spot on RAW. Previously, Garcia was a ring announcer for WWE for several years. Her return seemed welcomed by fans.

Originally, Irvin auditioned to become an in-ring competitor for WWE. She started her career as a ring announcer in 2021, announcing 205 Live on Peacock.

She was subsequently moved to NXT, serving as their ring announcer while it was on USA Network. Irvin was subsequently moved to SmackDown in January 2022 and remained there until February 2023.

Irvin was then moved to RAW and continued to be on the red brand until her exit. At WrestleMania XL, Irvin introduced 14 matches across the two-night event.

Who is Samantha Irvin's fiancé, Ricochet?

She is engaged to professional wrestler Ricochet. He is currently in AEW as of August 2024. He recently left WWE as well after being with them for six years.

His WWE career began in 2018. Ricochet had previously wrestled in promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and Lucha Underground.

After a brief NXT run, which included him becoming North American Champion, Ricochet moved to the main roster. He became the United States Champion shortly after joining the main roster.

His final months in WWE included a feud against Bron Breakker. He left WWE in June 2024 and subsequently joined AEW in August 2024. Ricochet debuted at the All In event and has also returned to NJPW during this run. We will see if Irvin and Ricochet reunite in the ring anytime soon.