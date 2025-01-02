Currently, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill, is out with a kayfabe injury. However, we now know what she is up to during the hiatus.

PWInsider reports that Cargill is currently spending the holidays with her family in Hawaii. They did not provide more details beyond that, but it appears she is enjoying a much-deserved break.

Previously, it was reported that she suffered a real injury. The initial report stated that she would be out for “a minimum of three months.”

While the latest update did not disclose whether or not Cargill is dealing with an injury, it appears she is healthy enough to vacation. Hopefully, she will brought back soon.

When will Jade Cargill return to WWE from her “injury”?

On January 6, 2025, WWE's Monday Night RAW will move to Netflix. The streaming service will likely want every big name in the company on the inaugural show.

However, if she does not return on January 6, Cargill could be a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble. Each 30-Superstar match is filled with surprises, from stars returning from injuries to Hall of Famers.

Cargill could be bound to return during the match. Remember, Naomi recently took her spot as the second half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. There is a chance she returns with a vengeance after seeing that.

Either way, Cargill will likely be back in the fold before WrestleMania 41. She is one of the top WWE women's stars in the company, and if she is healthy, they will want her at WrestleMania.

She started her professional wrestling career in 2020 after debuting in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2020. Cargill was pushed as one of the company's top stars.

In January 2022, she won the TBS Championship from Ruby Soho. She held the championship for a record-breaking time, losing it in May 2023. She lost it to Kris Statlander.

Shortly after that loss, Cargill left AEW for WWE. However, she was held off TV after signing with the company in September 2023.

Her main roster run

Her WWE debut came at the Royal Rumble in January 2024. Cargill entered the match in the 28th spot. She eliminated several competitors, including Becky Lynch, before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Liv Morgan.

Since then, Cargill has formed a tag team with Belair. They first won the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash France from the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

They then lost the belts at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, to the Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn). Cargill and Belair then won the titles back later that month at Bash in Berlin. They have continued to hold them since.