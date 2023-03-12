A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After delivering a beatdown on Sami Zayn in the final segment of Smackdown, at least until Cody Rhodes came out from the back for the save, Jimmy and Jey Uso, aka The Usos, caught up with Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown to deliver a message to two of the top babyfaces in the WWE Universe.

“You know what, Cody Rhodes don’t know what he’s up against,” Jimmy said. “He over there putting his nose where it don’t belong all up in Bloodline business. But The Usos, we ain’t gonna take care of Cody Rhodes, we gonna let the Tribal Chief take care of Cody Rhodes. And as far as fake old, honorary, used-to-be Uce Sami Zayn, we’ve got something coming to him.”

“Hey Sami,” Jey added. “Next week I’mma see you in the middle of that ring, Uce. So pull up.”

After a few moments of silence – a beat, if you will – Jey exited the interview, leaving Jimmy alone with Morant.

“You heard him,” Jimmy said. “Pull up.”

Oh snap, Jey and Sami in the ring once more? Could this be where the tag team match between The Usos and the Montreal Canadiens-approved duo of Zayn and Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 39 gets set up? Or will the fans who believe that everything isn’t what it seems between Jey and Zayn get their wish and end up with a match between the duo and a team of Jimmy and Solo Sikoa? Either way, with WrestleMania 39 rapidly approaching, something is going to have to happen one way or another.