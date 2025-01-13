As WWE Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix, former United States Champion LA Knight wants to line up a project with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

During an interview with Metro, Knight talked about working on projects outside of WWE. He would want to get his feet wet with an “action-drama” before doing a miniseries or a”quick little movie.”

When asked about naming a co-star for his hypothetical project, he did not hesitate. “Sydney Sweeney,” said WWE star LA Knight. “For me, like acting is not an end all, be all. But if the opportunity presents itself, I won't say no!”

One thing the leader of the “Yeah!” movement has not figured out is his character. He was unsure of whether he would appear in a project as Knight in a “crossover universe” or do “a completely different character altogether.” Either way, he is clearly thinking about the future outside of the squared circle.

Currently, Knight is enjoying the biggest run of his professional wrestling career. Since reverting back to his LA Knight gimmick in 2022, he has become one of the top babyface stars on the roster.

He qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2023, which he did not win. He did win the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam the following month, though.

Feuds with Roman Reigns and AJ Styles helped build him up during his rise. He unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel in November 2023.

At SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio, Knight won his first championship gold on the WWE main roster. He defeated Logan Paul for the United States Championship. He would hold the title for 119 days before losing it to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

Sydney Sweeney's movies and TV roles

Recently, Sweeney has become one of the top stars in Hollywood. She first began acting with roles in TV series such as Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars.

Her career picked up steam in 2018 when she starred in Everything Sucks! for Netflix. She then starred in Sharp Objects for HBO. After roles in Under the Silver Lake and The Handmaid's Tale, she starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sweeney's breakthrough came in 2019 when she was cast in HBO's Euphoria. She has continued to play Cassie Howard in the second season of the series. She also starred in the first season of HBO's anthology series, The White Lotus.

On the big screen, Sweeney starred in the surprise box office hit Anyone but You with Glen Powell. It made over $220 million worldwide and is getting a sequel. She has also starred in Madame Web and Immaculate.