Maximum Male Models land their own reality show for WWE

When LA Knight stopped playing games and started getting real, dropping his ill-fated Max Durpi name, and Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor, it created questions about his former faction’s place in the company moving forward. Would Paul “Triple H” Levesque ditch the Models from WWE once and for all, or did he have something else in the cards for the fashionable faction?

Enter Maxxine Dupri, who came up with an idea that is sure to keep her boys relevant and the juices of folks’ guilty pleasures titillated for the foreseeable future: a reality television show.

“I’m Maxxine Dupri and I run the most elite modeling agency in the world,” Dupri said on a WWE YouTube video called The search is on for the next Maximum Male Model: Making It Maximum. “Maximum Male Models is top-notch and that’s mainly thanks to me, but also to Mace and Mansoor. So, as much as I love my male models, you never know what’s gonna happen. Someone might lose an eyelash, break a nail, or Mansoor might eat too many carbs one Friday night. If that were to happen, I would need a backup and that’s just smart business, I should keep a full roster. And that’s why, we are going to start the search for the next Maximum Male Model. I’m going to bring in a television crew to film in all for our new reality tv show.”

Is Making it Maximum the key to unlocking the Models’ potential? Will they secure a new talent who takes them over the top, maybe the European man Knight hinted at when the group was initially hinted at in backstage segments with Adam Pearce? Only time will tell, but fortunately, fans will get to see the progress on the show airing Thursdays for the foreseeable future on WWE’s YouTube channel.