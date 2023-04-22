A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With the 2023 WWE draft rapidly approaching, fans, pundits, and Superstars alike have begun to wonder how the forthcoming two-night event will change the very fabric of The Fed and on which show their favorite performer will be working next, on RAW with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick or on SmackDown with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett?

Fortunately, Cole added a little context to the forthcoming show, letting it be known that RAW and SmackDown Superstars aren’t the only performers who could hear their names called in the draft, with NXT performers also eligible to land on either show moving forward.

Now, for long-time WWE fans, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as NXT performers were eligible for the draft the last time it was run as well, but that was all the way back in 2021, well before Vince McMahon surrendered the book, Paul “Triple H” Levesque gained it, and Endeavor merged the company with UFC to form a “$21+ Billion combat sports juggernaut.” Still, with plenty of very well-seasoned future WWE Superstars waiting in the wings in Orlando for a chance to take their show on the road; performers like Bron Breakker, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Gallus, and Cameron Grimes. If WWE wants to make a spectacle out of the event, bring some fresh blood onto one or both of their weekly shows, and really shake things up in the pursuit of new star-making, bringing up a few new NXT stars and booking them like certified Superstars would be a fantastic way to start things off.