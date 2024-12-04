When Roman Reigns was away from the WWE Universe after his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, he used his time away to rest, rehab, and film a role for the new movie Good Fortune.

Is Reigns looking to get into the family business and join Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Hollywood? Sure, Reigns is open to that opportunity, but as he explained to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, there's a catch: he only wants to be in good movies, where he can hone his craft.

“There are so many tools and skills that I’ve built and learn along my way in WWE that it would probably be a waste if I didn’t somewhat transition and use some of these skills. I don’t know if I would want to go to the full extent of Dwayne (Johnson) or John (Cena). Dave (Bautista) is very busy as well. He seems to have a little more balance in the way he conducts his schedule, maybe, but you can tell he wants to be that guy too,” Reigns told SI via Fightful.

“If I’m going to make movies, I want to make really good movies and I want to be part of really good stories. I want to work with a really good crew. Directors and production teams that know what they’re doing, people I can learn from. I want to work with other experienced actors. I don’t have an ego. I want to work with people who know what they’re doing and bring something great to the table that I can take with me, steal a couple of pages from their playbook, and we can all make some great money together. I don’t feel the need to oversaturate that or do too much in that space.”

Alright Reigns, it's safe to say most actors want to only be in good movies, as no one wants an IMDB filled with garbage. Fortunately for the “Tribal Chief,” he likely has the team in place to build something great into the future, as Paul Heyman won't just allow the “OTC” to take any VOD special with stock sound effects and shady CGI.

Kurt Angle wants to see Roman Reigns retire John Cena

While Roman Reigns will have incredible opportunities outside of professional wrestling when his career comes to an end, he still has things to do before that day eventually comes, with major moments still on the horizon.

One achievement Kurt Angle would like to see Reigns do? Retire John Cena, who will be calling it a career in 2025.

“Probably Roman Reigns. Knowing where Roman was when he started. I remember a promo where John put him in his place. I think they would have a good storyline coming up if they decided to have the last match Cena vs. Roman,” Angle told MuscleManMalcolm. “For John Cena's credit, it should be for the World Title. He's won 16 World Titles in WWE, no one have done that before. Ric Flair won 16, but he did with NWA, WCW, and WWE. John Cena has won 16 titles in WWE. No one has ever done that. I think he deserves a title shot.”

Would it be cool to see Reigns end Cena's run? Sure, they certainly have history, and fans would appreciate that moment regardless of how WWE came to it. But is he the perfect pick? That depends on your take, as retiring Cena has the potential to make a new gargantuan star, which Reigns already is.