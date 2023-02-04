After officially turning his back on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble, fans across the professional wrestling world wanted to know what was next for Sami Zayn. Would he show his face on SmackDown with Kevin Owens and Jey Uso, forming a trio capable of matching wits with Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa? Or would Zayn stay away in the hopes of saving his return for a future opportunity?

Well, fans found on during the final segment of SmackDown, as, after listening to Reigns discuss how he broke up The Bloodline to a not-so-responsive crowd, who but “The Underdog from the Underground” emerged seemingly out of nowhere to sneak attack the “Head of theTable” immediately following his efforts on at the end of the Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately, Zayn didn’t bring backup, and after almost being Pillmanized by Sikoa with a chair around his neck, Reigns called his enforcer off, opting to instead tell his former friend that, at the Elimination Chamber, he wants a match against the former “Honorary Uce” in order to embarrass him in front of his friends and family in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Can Zayn squad up and come correct at the Royal Rumble in front of his and KO’s local crowd? Only time will tell, but after hearing the crowd fully back Zayn over Reigns, it’s safe to say WWE might have found themselves with a regular Daniel Bryan situation heading into the biggest WrestleMania ever. Fingers crossed Paul “Triple H” Levesque sees that too.