While making a special appearance on Good Morning Football, Seth Rollins was asked a simple question: did he expect Hulk Hogan to be booed at RAW‘s Netflix debut?

That's right, even a month later, the booing heard around the world remains an incredibly hot topic, and to his credit, Rollins didn't sidestep it, delivering a quote that pretty clearly sums up what most fans are thinking.

“I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you see getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it. I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope [laughs], but people get what they deserve, so I’m happy to see it,” Rollins said via 411 Mania. “I love to see it, and look, I said this before about The Hulkster; he’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from. But I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see.”

For better or worse, Hogan has made his bed in regard to his past allegations, choosing sensationalism over reflection and the polarizing response that it presents. If that's the path he continues to take, then boos are an expected byproduct of that choice.

The Undertaker wasn't surprised to see Hulk Hogan get booed

Discussing his own experience watching Hogan get booed at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, The Undertaker noted on his Six Foot Under podcast that he didn't feel bad for Hogan per, se, as he expected the boos.

“I got feelings for people. Sometimes, in life, things come back. He was bigger than life, Americana kinda of deal, then obviously, he gets caught on tape saying some derogatory, racist things,” Undertaker noted via Fightful. “In this day and age, where all of that is such a hot-button deal, I don't know what you expect. People are going to react and they are not going to react in a positive way.”

Undertaker went on to note that, after so much news has broken about how Hogan handled himself in the old WWF locker room, it makes sense that some fans would be upset with the “Real American,” that and, well, the “racial stuff.”

“That's probably a good point. Fans have access now to everything. They get to hear people's interviews and they feel like they are part of that locker room,” Undertaker noted. “This is somebody that was, regardless of where he's at now, they still carry a grudge about it. He's comeback before, since all of the stuff with his daughter and the racial stuff. He's come back and gotten positive reactions.”

Will the day eventually come when Hogan isuniversally appreciated by WWE fans? No, but frankly, he was even a polarizing figure back in the day, so that's not too surprising.