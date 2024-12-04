In the aftermath of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Sheamus suffered an injury. He joins Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso as some of the injured stars from the PLE.

WWE announced on the December 2, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW that Sheamus suffered a rib injury. It is unclear whether or not the injury is in-storyline or legitimate.

He did take to X, formerly Twitter, to share an image of the battle scars he had suffered in his triple threat match at Survivor Series: WarGames against Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser. His back and arms are all cut up and red following the match. His caption simply read, “Crushed.”

Given the physical nature of Sheamus' matches, seeing his battle scars is no surprise. His matches against Gunther during his Intercontinental Championship reign resulted in similar wounds.

Hopefully, he isn't seriously injured (or at all). He is currently enjoying one of his best runs in the company. And his quest for Intercontinental Championship is still in progress.

He isn't the only superstar to get injured at the Survivor Series event. Reed suffered an ankle injury after attempting a Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage. Uso broke his toe after hitting an Uso Splash from the top as well.

How did Sheamus suffer an injury at WWE Survivor Series?

The injury occurred during the triple threat match at Survivor Series. Sheamus faced Breakker and Kaiser in a losing effort. The match ended with Breakker hitting Sheamus with a nasty spear and pinning him.

Over the last couple of years, Shemaus has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship. He had a trilogy of matches against the Ring General, losing all three.

The Intercontinental Championship is the last piece that Celtic Warrior needs to become a Grand Slam Champion. He previously won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and United States Championship.

His other accolades include winning the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships (with Cesaro), King of the Ring (2010), Money in the Bank (2015), and a Royal Rumble (2012).

After making his WWE main roster debut, Sheamus became one of the biggest stars in the company. He quickly won the WWE Championship from John Cena at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PLE in December.

He would hold the championship until the Elimination Chamber PLE in February 2010. Sheamus defended the title in an Elimination Chamber match, ultimately being eliminated by Triple H. Cena would regain the title at the end of the match.

Since then, he has added numerous accolades to his resume. After facing Edge (aka Adam Copeland) in his final WWE match, Sheamus took an extended hiatus after suffering an injury. He returned in April 2024 and has been a part of the RAW brand since.