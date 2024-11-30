WWE 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames — Match card and bold predictions for PLE

The latest PLE, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, is here, with a stacked match card. Roman Reigns leads the OG Bloodline (+ CM Punk) into WarGames against the new version of the group, spearheaded by Solo Sikoa.

But the undercard also features high-profile matches. The women's WarGames match features marquee names like Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. Gunther also defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest in a rematch from SummerSlam.

Also, both men's midcard titles are up for grabs. Bron Breakker and LA Knight will defend the Intercontinental and United States Championships, respectively.

WWE 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames full match card

Below is the full match card for the 2024 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. Note: The order of matches has not been announced, but these are the five confirmed matches.

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley vs. The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The OG vs. WWE's new Bloodline

The match: Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed

Finally, the WarGames match between the old and new Bloodline will take place at Survivor Series. The Bloodline still runs WWE and dominates their storylines.

The next step comes when the OG Bloodline takes on the new version of the group. Bronson Reed joins Solo Sikoa's version of the group, while CM Punk, another former Paul Heyman client, joins the OG Bloodline.

Can Reigns and Punk coexist? Chances are, they will end up feuding after Survivor Series: WarGames. But they have a common enemy: Seth Rollins, who isn't even on the card. Perhaps he will interfere and cost the OG Bloodline the match.

It is hard to imagine Reigns losing back-to-back high-profile matches against the new Bloodline. But the newly-minted babyface is going to have the odds stacked against him, leading to his inevitable matches against Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and The Rock.

I suspect The Rock could make another appearance after Survivor Series: WarGames goes off the air. Despite showing up at Bad Blood after Reigns and Cody Rhodes teamed, the altercation hasn't been mentioned since.

Expect the Final Boss to make his presence felt after the match ends. Survivor Series: WarGames will likely go out with a bang like last year's edition of the WWE PLE.

Final prediction: The new Bloodline defeats the OG Bloodline.

The women's WarGames match

The match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley vs. The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae

The women's WarGames match consists of top stars like Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Liv Morgan. While the heels could sneak a win, I think the babyface team will overcome the odds.

This would set up two things: One, Ripley's rematch for the WWE Women's World Championship, and two, Tiffany Stratton to finally cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

Both of those are long overdue. Ripley's current story ends with her regaining the Women's World Championship from Morgan. You could argue that the story has already overstayed its welcome, but this is WWE's chance to move it forward.

As for Stratton, the time is now to have her cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. Crowning her Women's Champion now gives her a chance to have feuds with fresh faces, leading to an eventual matchup with Charlotte Flair whenever she returns.

Final prediction: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley defeat The Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Could Damian Priest regain the World Heavyweight Championship?

The match: World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

If nothing else, WWE clearly loves Damian Priest. They have worked overtime to build him up since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship.

While he should regain the gold someday, Survivor Series: WarGames is not the time or place. Gunther needs a win to reestablish his credibility as champion.

He doesn't need another record-breaking title reign, but expect it to continue into WrestleMania 41. That means the threat of Priest will be thwarted.

Final prediction: Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Will LA Knight lose the United States Championship?

The match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship

It is once again time for Shinsuke Nakamura's yearly push that seemingly comes out of nowhere. He attacked LA Knight upon returning to SmackDown, leading to a match for the United States Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

While a Nakamura push is appreciated by all, he will not be the one to dethrone LA Knight. That spot seems to be reserved for Carmelo Hayes whenever they face again. Until then, LA Knight will have to bide his time as champion.

Expect a good match, one that will challenge LA Knight's move set, but Nakamura will fall short of winning his first championship since 2019.

Final prediction: LA Knight retains the United States Championship.

Sheamus could finally win the title that has alluded him

The match: Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

A triple-threat match is always the easiest way to change titleholders without making the champion look weak. Sheamus has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for years and has never won it during his WWE career. He has a chance to capture the gold when he faces Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser at Survivor Series: WarGames.

However, Breakker is still early in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. It almost seems unfathomable that he loses it again so soon.

Perhaps he pins Kaiser to set up a singles match against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event or the first Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Either of those events are potential places for Sheamus to win his first Intercontinental Championship.

But, for now, Breakker is safe. He will probably pin Kaiser and walk out of Survivor Series: WarGames champion, continuing his second reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Final prediction: Bron Breakker retains the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE's 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames starts at 6 pm ET on Saturday, November 30.