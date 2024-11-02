When Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful formally announced that WWE was saying goodbye to Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, and Indi Hartwell ahead of Crown Jewel, it got fans in their feelings.

Sure, none of the performers in question were particularly well utilized by WWE over the past few months or even years, with the most prolific probably being Hartwell as the 1B to current Woman's Speed Champion Candice LeRae, but they each had their fans and their own unique places in WWE history.

And yet, in a bizarre twist of fate, mere hours after Sapp announced the news, who appeared on fans' televisions but Hartwell, who marched down to the ring alongside LeRae for a tag team match with Bayley and Naomi.

What the heck? Granted, this show was pre-tapped last Friday and thus still had Hartwell as an active performer, but did Creative not know that she was going to be released? Were there plans for Hartwell back in October, but now that it's November, she's being thrown out with the pumpkins? Surely WWE would book a huge breakup with LeRae to get her more over as a subtle sendoff to Hartwell, right?

… nope. Hartwell and LeRae lost the match, the latter jaw-jacked with her opponents, and the show moved on to the next segment as if “Indi Wrestling” would be back next week like nothing had changed.

Did WWE really not think this far in advance? Or did they simply not think that fans would care, even if the topic of Hartwell was hot online all day, especially after her appearance? Because now, the promotion looks like they don't plan things out, didn't think this one through, and ultimately released a performer in the middle of an active on-television storyline to… save some money on the next earnings report even as they tout record-high profitability Q after Q? No matter how you slice it, this whole situation feels icky.