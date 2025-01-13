Despite their past WWE feud, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and CM Punk have appeared to bury the hatchet.

The two were seen backstage during Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere. They are smiling while interacting, putting any allegations of heat between them to bed.

Of course, the two had a feud during Punk's 434-day WWE Championship reign. The Rock ended the Voice of the Voiceless' title reign at the Royal Rumble in 2013. They had a rematch at the subsequent Elimination Chamber PLE, which saw The Rock retain.

Still, it looks like they were able to move past that. The Rock and Punk were all smiles during this encounter. That may change if they meet in the ring again.

WWE's The Rock and CM Punk on RAW on Netflix premiere

On the RAW on Netflix premiere, WWE had both The Rock and CM Punk present. The former opened the show with a promo. He praised Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns during it.

He would return later in the night after Reigns faced Solo Sikoa in a match. Reigns won, making him the undisputed Tribal Chief of the Bloodline.

Despite some tension, The Rock did not turn on Reigns. He congratulated Reigns on regaining the Ula Fala that he previously lost.

In the main event, Punk competed in a match against Seth Rollins. They have been feuding since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023.

His return upset Rollins, who cursed him out from the ringside area. At SummerSlam in August 2024, Rollins served as the special guest referee for Punk's first match against Drew McIntyre.

While he tried to call it down the middle, Rollins ultimately cost Punk the match. He distracted Punk when he put on the bracelet with his wife's and dog's names on it. This drew Punk's attention away from McIntyre, who put him away shortly after.

The match between Punk and Rollins was hotly-contested. They each hit each other with the other's signature move. But it was Punk who ultimately came out on top after hitting two consecutive Go to Sleeps on Rollins.

WWE pulled out all of the stops for the RAW on Netflix premiere. The Rock and Punk both got their moments on camera. It also appears that they also got a moment behind the scenes as well.