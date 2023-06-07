There is little to no doubt that Roman Reigns is the most popular wrestler in the world today. There is no professional wrestler who has more eyes on him than Roman Reigns. Reigns has been the Universal Champion for 1000+ days and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for well over a year. We are seeing Roman Reigns break records that haven't been touched in decades. Whether you like him or not, we are truly witnessing one of the most incredible runs in professional wrestling history.

Why Roman Reigns rules

Despite all that he has accomplished, fans will always have something to say about Roman Reigns' schedule and how he barely defends his championship. I understand people's frustrations over not having a defending champion on television each week, but that makes Reigns unique.

Roman Reigns is a special attraction. If he showed up on SmackDown every week, people would get sick of him. Since he has a light schedule and shows up when he pleases, it's a big deal when he's on television. The same can be said about Reigns defending his championship. The championship feels so important because it doesn't get defended at every event. WWE has done a fantastic job of creating an aura around Reigns and his title, making this run feel so historic. If he's scheduled to be on television, I'm dropping everything I'm doing to watch. I can't tell you the last time I've thought that highly of a WWE superstar, if ever.

Despite what fans may think, Roman Reigns is doing an incredible job as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His segments continue to pull in record numbers, and he remains the most relevant superstar in the company and the world. Three years later, there are no signs of Roman Reigns slowing down.

The Undertaker's GOAT take

While speaking with The Independent, The Undertaker praised Roman Reigns and spoke highly of his current run. He believes Reigns is on one of the greatest runs ever.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job,” he said. “His character, his talent and everything has grown exponentially through this run. It’s arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it’s such an old school move, to have the title that long.”

The Undertaker believes Roman Reigns deserves to be in the “greatest of all time” conversation but doesn't know if he's on the same level as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan.

“He’s got to be in the conversation,” Undertaker said. “But do you put him in the same boat as Stone Cold Steve Austin, or Hulk Hogan? I don’t know. Everything’s so subjective when it comes to that. … Reigns has the claim to fame now. He’s the man. I mean, it’s not even close, really. He’s had the title for a thousand days. Business is incredible. He picks his own schedule. He’s got a claim, he’s got an argument. I’m really proud of him for how he’s come. It really has been impressive.”

Where would you rank Roman Reigns on the all-time list? The Undertaker said it himself, everything is subjective regarding stuff like that. The beauty of wrestling is everybody will have an opinion. It's a never-ending conversation about who's the best and who's this and that. The bottom line is that Roman Reigns is amidst a historic title reign that we need to appreciate. Who knows when or if we'll ever see a reign like this again, so fans must enjoy it while it's here. If you haven't already, it's time to acknowledge your Tribal Chief.

