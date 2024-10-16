During a recent WWE live event, a fan proposed to rising star Tiffany Stratton. It did not go to plan.

The WWE UK Instagram account posted a video of the moment. The sign held by the fan read, “Marry me, Tiffany!” She ripped it before saying, “I have a boyfriend.”

The comments section felt for the fan. “Bro started his villain arc after that,” one comment read. Another said, “This guy needs a gym right now.”

Unfortunately for the fan, Stratton is in a relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser. The fan shot his shot when he proposed to Tiffany Stratton, though, and you cannot be mad at him for that.

Who is Tiffany Stratton?

Tiffany Stratton is one of the WWE's featured young stars. Before her time in professional wrestling, she was a bodybuilder and gymnast.

She eventually signed with WWE in August 2021, appearing on an episode of 205 Live. She would later sign with their NXT brand and begin a lengthy run in the developmental brand.

During her time in NXT, Stratton won the Women's Championship one time. After surviving a brutal tournament, she defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals at NXT Battleground to win the title.

Stratton held the NXT Women's Championship for over 100 days before losing it to Becky Lynch. In 2023, Lynch went to NXT for a brief stint, winning the NXT Women's Championship and holding it for 42 days. Lynch eventually lost it to Valkyria at Halloween havoc before rejoining the WWE main roster full-time.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Stratton made a surprise appearance in the women's match. Stratton entered in the 29th spot in the match. She eliminated another NXT superstar, Roxanne Perez, during her time in the match.

She lasted until the final few entrants. Stratton was eliminated alongside Bianca Belair by the eventual winner of the match, Bayley. She would go on to face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL, winning the WWE Women's Championship.

Her WWE main roster career

On the following episode of SmackDown, Stratton signed with the brand as a member of the roster. Later that night, she defeated Michin of the O.C. faction in her first match on the main roster.

A couple of weeks later, she defeated the Latino World Order's Zelina Vega to qualify for the women's Elimination Chamber match. She showed out at the event before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Her push would continue when she interrupted a match between then-Women's Champion Bayley and Naomi. This interference led to a triple-threat match between them at Backlash France, where Bayley retained her title.

Stratton was then a part of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She once again defeated Michin before losing to Belair in the next round.

She then formed an alliance with the Queen of the Ring winner, Nia Jax. Stratton later won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, earning her a championship match at any time. On the October 14, 2024, episode of RAW, she had to form an unlikely alliance with Rhea Ripley to take on the Judgement Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.